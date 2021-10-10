Bling Empire Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Bling Empire on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

Bling Empire is a reality television show on Netflix that had a successful first season.

There is a good chance that more people will discover the show now that star Christine Chiu has appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 30.

There is also good news because, before Chiu got publicity on DWTS, Netflix already renewed the show for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about Bling Empire Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Bling Empire?

Netflix renewed Bling Empire for a second season back in March. The news came in a two-shot, as Netflix is bringing back two of its reality TV shows in both Bling Empire and Selling Sunset.

This makes sense, as it was highly recommended, sitting at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

“In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment,” said Netflix VP Brandon Riegg. “There are competition shows to be named the best singer or the worst baker. There are dating shows to find the one, or $100,000. There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!). And there are programs that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others.”

It is the last of these shows, which Riegg calls a docusoap that encompasses shows like Bling Empire and Selling Sunset.

“These shows follow a person or group of people, like family, friends, or coworkers, going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate,” he said.

“They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears, and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.”

Release date latest: When does Bling Empire Season 2 come out?

The first season of Bling Empire premiered on January 15, 2021.

Since the renewal came in March, it is almost assured they have already been filming for season 2.

The worst thing that a show like this can do is to have too long between seasons, as the fans want to follow their favorite characters and not have long periods pass where they don’t know what happened.

Expect Bling Empire Season 2 to return early in 2022, possibly as soon as January.

We will update this article with the official news when Netflix reveals the official release date.

Bling Empire Season 2 cast updates

The full cast of Bling Empire should return for Season 2.

Bling Empire focuses on the lives of wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites based in the Los Angeles area, described as real-life Crazy Rich Asians.

It is the first American reality television series in which the main cast are all East Asians living in the United States.

Christine Chiu will be back for Season 2. She is the wife of one of the best plastic surgeons in Los Angles, Gabriel Chiu, who is known as the Plastic Surgeon of the Stars.

Kevin Kreider is a model born in South Korea but adopted and raised in Philadelphia. He is the series’ narrator.

Kane Lim is a real estate developer from Singapore. Kim Lee is a DJ and former model raised by her Vietnamese mother.

Kelly Mi Li is a self-made film producer born in China. Anna Shay is a socialite whose fortune comes from her father’s company.

Bling Empire Season 2 spoilers

“If you thought I dropped a big bomb in season 1, then you have no idea,” Christine said. She also said there might be a new beauty line dropped in the second season.

Kevin Kreider said he wants to do more traveling in Season 2.

“I’d like to go to South Korea!” he said, saying he wants to take the whole cast with him. “You know, we tried to travel for the first season, but obviously with time constraints and stuff like that, we couldn’t. I would actually like to fly the whole cast to Singapore show them what Singapore truly is.”

The second season will continue to focus on Kelly Mi Li’s relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend Andrew Gray, who fans know as the Red Ranger from the 2013 Power Rangers TV show.

Kim searched for her father in Season 1, hoping to finally meet the man after he disappeared after divorcing her mother when she was eight years old.

She learned her dad had moved to South Carolina and got remarried. This had a sad ending when she learned that her father had died two years before from a kidney condition.

Netflix has yet to announce when Bling Empire Season 2 will premiere.