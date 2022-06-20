Blake Shelton receiving huge honor in 2023 along with Jonas Brothers

Blake Shelton is getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Two coaches from The Voice will be getting huge honors coming up in 2023.

Blake Shelton, who has been a coach on The Voice since the first season, and Nick Jonas, who worked as a coach for two different seasons, have learned they will be getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Here is what you need to know about the special honors.

Blake Shelton receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Blake Shelton was one of the honorees receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

He was one of 24 honorees that will get the honorary treatment next year. This was a special group of people because half of the honorees came from the music world.

However, Blake Shelton is much more than a country music artist.

Blake is a successful musician, with two albums hitting number one on the Billboard 200 (Red River Blue in 2011 and Bringing Back the Sunshine in 2014). He had three more hit number one on the country music albums charts (Based on a True Story, If I’m Honest, and Texoma Shore).

Blake had 10 of his 12 albums receive a certification based on sales. He also had 17 consecutive number one singles, which is a record for the most in the history of the country music charts.

On top of his country music career, Blake Shelton has also made his name as a coach on The Voice, the only coach who has been there every single season since the show began. This season will be his 22nd on the show.

Everyone receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023

Blake Shelton isn’t the only coach from The Voice getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2023.

Nick Jonas, who coached teams in Seasons 18 and 20, will get a star along with his brothers as The Jonas Brothers.

This group was also hugely successful, albeit over a shorter period than Blake Shelton. They have one more number one album on the Billboard 200 than Blake, with three. However, they only have five total albums to their name.

Other musicians getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 include Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, and Charlie Wilson.

Ludacris is also getting a star, but it is for his movie career.

Three more who are known for music include Lang Lang, Melba Moore, and Pentatonix.

For movie fans, there is also a special entry this year with Paul Walker getting a star posthumously. Walker was the star in the original Fast and the Furious movies and died in 2013.

