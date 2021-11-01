Blake Shelton explains why Ariana Grande will never make it on The Voice

Ariana Grande on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is finishing up the Knockouts this week and all four coaches have great teams.

However, it wouldn’t be The Voice unless the coaches were throwing shade at each other constantly throughout the competition.

While Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have an endless supply of insults and jokes to poke each other, Blake is an equal-opportunity assailant.

He even targeted Ariana Grande in a clip from backstage during the Knockouts.

Blake Shelton says Ariana Grande will never make it as a Voice coach

The Voice clip has the four coaches backstage talking about how hard the Battle and Knockout rounds were this year, and how talented everyone has been so far.

Kelly Clarkson said earlier she felt like a jerk for putting two teenage competitors against each other. Blake has also said he had very hard choices to make.

As the newest coach, Ariana Grande has had it the toughest, saying that she didn’t think it would be this hard to send a talented person home. She has come to tears more than once while making her decisions.

In the clip, Ariana asked how the other coaches were dealing with the eliminations. John Legend said that they no longer had saves to protect their own people, but they all still had one steal to protect someone from the other teams.

Blake Shelton then asked if everyone had their hands in their pockets.

That was funny since Ariana is known for her cute little dresses, and they don’t have pockets.

“You’re never going to make it on this show,” Blake told Ariana. “Voice coaches have to have pockets.”

Blake then turned and walked to the stage.

It was a funny moment, and Blake Shelton was clearly making a joke. It fit perfectly, as Blake seems to have taken Ariana under his wing this year and has clearly been looking out for her as she grows into her role on the show.

Ariana Grande this week on The Voice

Ariana Grande has brought some freshness into The Voice this season. While the other judges are grizzled and show little emotion when cutting singers, Ariana takes every cut seriously.

She is also building a great team for the big competition that is coming up.

This week, she still has four people going at it in the Knockouts with Bella DeNapoli, Jim & Sasha Allen, Katherine Ann Mohler, and Manny Keith.

Ariana stole Manny from Blake Shelton.

Whoever wins those two matches will join up with Holly Forbes, Raquel Trinidad, and Ryleigh Plank for Team Ariana.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.