Blake Moynes teases juicy ‘inside scoop’ about Bachelor in Paradise 

Blake Moynes wasn’t going to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but then he changed his tune. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes has appeared on two different seasons of The Bachelorette, and now fans have remained curious about whether Blake would be interested in going on Bachelor in Paradise next.

Blake has shared that some of the most popular questions he receives are about Bachelor in Paradise.

Recently, Blake shared why he’ll be turning in to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 in an ominous post.

Blake Moynes received ‘inside scoop’ about Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes took to his Instagram stories and allowed fans to ask him questions.

Unsurprisingly, Blake was questioned about Bachelor in Paradise, with a fan simply writing, “Bachelor in paradise?”

Blake answered the question but not with his usual teasing about his potential appearance on the show.

Instead, Blake appeared to hint at having some tea about the upcoming season.

Blake answered, “Uhhhh I wasn’t going to watch.. Then I got some inside scoop on it. Now I have to.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

While Blake didn’t reveal what his inside scope was about, it looks like there’s something that occurs on the show that has piqued his interest.

Several of Blake’s former cast mates are headed to the island, so he’ll have personal connections to the BIP cast when watching the show this fall.

Blake Moynes teased arriving ‘fashionably late’ on Bachelor in Paradise

As Monsters and Critics reported, Blake Moynes previously engaged his fans with yet another Q&A on his Instagram stories and received one of his most popular inquiries.

A fan simply wrote, “Paradise…” and Blake replied by jokingly expressing a desire to stir the pot on the island.

While shirtless, Blake answered the question about going on Bachelor in Paradise with a smile, saying, “This is by far the most asked question in any q&a since the beginning of time to me after coming off the first season. And yes, I’m going to the Bahamas with the boys, getting off the boat, going straight to the beach of Mexico to stir the pot, fashionably late.”

While Blake’s tone appeared playfully sarcastic, he’s proven to be full of surprises. The Bachelor Nation star showed up ‘fashionably late’ to Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and ended up getting engaged to her before they eventually split.

As for this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, Blake will be tuning in, right along with viewers.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.