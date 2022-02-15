Blake Moynes parties with several women from Bachelor Nation

Blake Moynes spends Super Bowl Weekend with reality television stars. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes has been on the mend since breaking up with fiancee Katie Thurston and he recently lived it up in Los Angeles with several women from Bachelor Nation and the reality television world.

Blake Moynes shares a drink with Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weier

Super Bowl weekend was quite eventful for Bachelor Nation stars as many showed up and showed out at various events all across Los Angeles.

Blake Moynes was no exception as he made an appearance at an event and shared photos of himself sharing drinks with some familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Blake reshared a story that featured him holding a drink at a party with The Bachelor Season 24 stars Kelsey Weier and Kelley Flanagan.

In the photo, Kelsey wears a short black dress with cut-outs on the side and Kelley wears a pink mini dress as the trio dance and cheers.

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

The Bachelor viewers will recall Kelley and Kelsey from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Kelsey’s claim to fame during Peter’s season involved a bottle of champagne gushing all over her, and Kelley made it fairly far on the season before being sent home. Kelley rekindled with Peter after the show but the pair ultimately broke up.

As of now, Kelsey, Kelley, and Blake don’t appear to be in any public or serious relationship and the trio seemed to be having a fun night out as singles.

However, Blake wrote a mischievously ominous message over his story with the two women, writing, “about last night” with the shifty eyes emoji.

Blake Moynes cozies up with Lala Kent

Blake didn’t just party with Bachelor Nation women, as Blake also shared a photo with a group of people that included Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Blake Moynes appears to place an arm around Lala Kent as they sit with a group of people in the photo. Among the group, The Bachelor viewers will also notice another familiar face in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star Hannah Godwin.

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

It certainly seems the event was riddled with reality stars and Blake Moynes is no stranger to looking for love within reality television, having competed for three different Bachelorettes.

Time will tell if Blake strikes up a love connection with one of the reality stars he spent the weekend with.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.