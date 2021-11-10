Blake Moynes opens up on Katie Thurston split, admits ‘it hasn’t been easy’

Blake Moynes opened up on his recent break-up with Season 17 Bachelorette, Katie Thurston. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes recently celebrated a milestone but it has admittedly been on the back burner for obvious reasons…aka his recent break-up from Season 17 Bachelorette, Katie Thurston.

The 31-year-old recently took to social media to reflect on his reality TV romance split and admitted to fans “it hasn’t been easy.”

Blake Moynes opens up on his split with Katie Thurston

Spending the last three weeks abroad in Kenya, the wildlife manager returned to his home in Hamilton, Ontario, and opened up about his recent parting from ex-fiancee Katie Thurston.

“In today’s world it’s easy to get sucked into all the negativity and your mind can sometimes be your worst enemy,” the Canadian native captioned a video uploaded to social media on November 9.

Touching on his separation, he explained in his self-shot clip, “I know it hasn’t been easy for her, just like it hasn’t been for me. The internet is a very cruel, nasty, s*****y place.”

Adding that he was grateful for Bachelor Nation, he continued, “Without the love and support that you guys give me – the community that we kind of created here through this amazing experience that I’ve had — allows me to commit to trying to make a difference in the world.”

Using the opportunity to announce the establishment of the Mowgli Moynes fund, the animal lover pledged to give a portion of all future social media earnings to wildlife conservation.

Explaining that his time in Africa inspired him, he added, “When I left there it was very obvious to me that I wanted to do something more. When you’re given an opportunity like this and a platform to do something good with it … I created a fund.”

Katie Thurston was recently sparked dating rumors with another Season 17 alum

Everyone has their way of coping with a break-up and while Blake is starting a wildlife conservation fund, Katie Thurston recently sparked dating rumors with another contestant from her season, John Hersey.

The allegations of the possible couple started after Katie shared various photos and videos documenting their very cozy outings.

However, the two have confirmed they are strictly friends, with Katie encouraging ladies to slide in John’s DMs.

As for Katie and her ex, Katie maintains they are on good terms with incompatibility being the reason for their split.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.