Blake Moynes meets Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell and shares what he learned about them

Blake Moynes enjoyed meeting Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes is well connected within Bachelor Nation, with many friendships laced throughout the franchise.

Blake added to his list of Bachelor Nation friends over the weekend.

He met up with The Bachelor Season 25 couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell for the first time.

Along with sharing photos from their time together, Blake shared some personal insights about Matt and Rachael.

Blake had positive things to say about the couple while also noting their mutual love of food.

Blake Moynes took to Instagram to share a group photo with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell in Los Angeles, California.

Blake Moynes links up with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Blake stood on one end with an arm around Rachael, who wore a low-cut tank top and flowy pants. Lori Krebs, who runs PR & Talent Management Agency LoriK PR and represents many Bachelor Nation stars, was also present for the photo.

Matt stood on the other end while making an exaggerated facial expression.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In the second slide, Blake and Matt posed arm and arm and flashed their pearly whites.

Other photos in the post included Blake posing on a sidewalk, sitting at a desk with an LA beach view behind him, exercising, and enjoying the beach.

A video in the post saw Blake crawling around while shirtless.

Blake captioned the post with insight into Matt and Rachael and praise for his LA trip. He also mentioned linking up with Lori’s family and Bachelor in Paradise’s Noah Erb.

Blake wrote, “Sooo, met Matt & Rachel – they’re great and really do like to eat, we had work meetings, dinners, I also broke my back, met Lori’s fam – they’re also great, and we also took noah to the beach one day. Great LA trip overall.”

Blake Moynes teased ‘fashionably late’ arrival to Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to air this fall — switching things up from its usual summer time slot.

Several Bachelor Nation stars headed to the island in June to film the spinoff and attempt to find love yet again within Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor Nation fans remained curious if Blake would show up to Bachelor in Paradise, with Blake admitting BIP is what he’s most often questioned about.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Blake answered fans’ BIP inquiries on his Instagram stories and said he would go to Bachelor in Paradise late and stir the pot.

Blake’s joking tone indicated he was being sarcastic. Still, fans continue to speculate whether a franchise return could be in Blake’s future after he appeared on two different seasons of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.