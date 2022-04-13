Blake Moynes’ flaunts washboard abs in shirtless photo, Bachelor Nation stars react

Blake Moynes flaunts his head-turning abs. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes knows how to get fans buzzing on social media.

Recently, Blake shared a shirtless photo that showed off his impressively toned physique.

The eye-catching photo caught the attention of Bachelor Nation stars, who flocked to the comment section to weigh in on Blake’s photo.

Blake Moynes’ is ‘looking for his Pam’ in shirtless photo on the beach

Blake has been living it up in California, and he recently shared a photo from his time at Santa Monica Beach.

In the photo, Blake got his feet wet in the ocean while smiling and showing off his abs and buff biceps in just a pair of trunks and a black hat and glasses.

Blake captioned the shirtless photo with what appears to be a reference to the hit comedy series The Office and the famous couple from the show, Jim and Pam.

Blake’s caption read, “Out here looking for my Pam.”

Bachelor Nation stars comment on Blake Moynes’ chiseled body

Blake’s photo caused a stir in Bachelor Nation, with several alums leaving comments under the post.

Blake’s costar from The Bachelorette Season 17, Mike Planeta, wrote, “Kid finally leaves the cold weather for an extended period of time and starts peacocking on the beach, I’ve never been more proud of you.”

Blake got a kick out of the comment, writing, “hahah broooo.”

Bachelor in Paradise star Noah Erb, who has had playfully petty banter with Blake in the past, commented, “Dude I was with you like last week when did you get so shredded?”

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer commented on Blake’s superhero-like build, writing, “Good lord wolverine.”

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Kenny Braasch wrote “hi,” and The Bachelorette Season 17 star Tre Cooper wrote, “F**k it let me get that fitness discount code.”

Blake responded with a series of laughing emojis.

The Bachelor’s most recent lead Clayton Echard commented, “Beast!!” with a muscle arm emoji.

Blake gave props to Clayton, who also has a muscular, athletic build, writing, “you take that cake clayy but appreciate!”

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake’s fans also liked what they saw and wanted even more shirtless beach moments from the Bachelor Nation alum. Perhaps Bachelor in Paradise could be just the place for Blake to continue showing off his athletic build.

Blake has commented in the past saying ‘”never say never” about appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, so time will tell if Blake returns to the franchise after appearing on two different seasons of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.