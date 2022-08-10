Blake Moynes celebrates 32nd birthday with mom Emily

Blake Moynes appeared on two different seasons of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes recently celebrated a birthday this August.

The Bachelorette Season 16 and 17 star turned 32.

Blake is known to travel often and his recent birthday travels featured a special lady in his life.

Blake shared that he was spending his birthday with his mother, Emily Moynes.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall being introduced to Emily during hometowns on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Blake and Emily were all smiles during his birthday excursions, and Blake also received lots of birthday love on social media.

Blake Moynes enjoys birthday in Portugal with his mom

Blake Moynes took to Instagram to share a sunny selfie with his mother, Emily Moynes.

The duo smiled at the camera with greenery and mountains behind them on the first slide.

Blake geo-tagged the post in Castelo de Montalegre, located in Portugal.

The second slide of the post featured a video of a gorgeous view and a sunset.

Blake captioned the post, “Spending my 32nd with my number one.”

Blake received many comments on his birthday post, including from fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Kenny Braasch, Blake’s co-star on The Bachelorette Season 16, wrote, “Happy Birthday,” with a rhino emoji.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Abigail Heringer commented, “Happy Birthday Blake!!”

The Bachelor Season 24 star Kelley Flanagan commented, “happy birthday love!!”

Blake replied, “kell my fav, thank youuu.”

Blake’s mom Emily also wished her son a happy birthday in a post dedicated to him on her Instagram page.

The post featured several photos of Blake from childhood to adulthood as she captioned the post, “Parabens filho 💕 Happy birthday Blaker! Can’t wait to celebrate you today! Porto here we come!🇵🇹 Love mama xo #familia.”

Lori Krebs wishes Blake Moynes a happy birthday

Rumors have been swirling for a while regarding Blake’s dating life.

Many have speculated that Blake is dating Lori Krebs, who runs a PR & Talent Management Agency that represents several Bachelor Nation stars.

Lori gushed about Blake on his birthday with a post on her Instagram.

The post included videos and shirtless photos of Blake as she shared ten things followers may not know about the Canadian Bachelor Nation star.

Lori wrote, “10 things you may not know about @blakemoynes 1. He is incapable of taking a photo with his eyes open 2. He laughs to the point of choking (usually at my expense) see video* 3. He has back problems like he’s 90 4. If he doesn’t want to do something there’s absolutely no convincing him 5. He speaks Spanish really well depending on the time of day and circumstance.”

The list continued with a mention of Emily Moynes, “6. His nickname is Casper 7. He’s the most organized person you’ll ever meet and truly has a talent for creating color coded spreadsheets 8. He can sleep for a full 24 hours straight without interruption 9. He’s pooped in the ocean (but made sure to clean it after of course) 10. He never ever raises his voice and truly has the kindest heart (a huge testament to his amazing @mamamoynes for raising such a great guy).”

Lori concluded her post, “Happy birthday B!! To another wild year around the ☀️.”

Happy Birthday, Blake!

