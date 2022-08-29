Blake Horstmann reveals it’s useless to try to make amends with Nick Viall

Blake Horstmann won’t make amends with Nick Viall. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Nick Viall has been the center of some drama lately, with not only Katie Thurston but also Blake Horstmann.

While the controversy between Nick and Blake dates clear back to the summer of 2019, there doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation in the future.

After Blake was called out on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 for sleeping with two of the contestants on the same weekend at Stagecoach, the aftermath of what ensued is what got Nick involved.

In fact, Nick said multiple times that he didn’t think Blake was ever truly sorry for what he did and for how one of the women, Caelynn Miller-Keyes received backlash for the text messages Blake released and later deleted.

However, despite that situation happening over three years ago, the men are still going at it today.

Because of that, Blake has stated directly that he doesn’t believe the two will ever move past the whole ordeal.

Blake Horstmann reveals that he doesn’t see an end to the Nick Viall feud

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly during the MTV Video Music Awards, Blake was asked about his relationship with Nick Viall these days and if the two have patched up their feud.

Blake answered, “No, honestly, at this point, I’m past trying to work it out. I’ve tried multiple times, but it’s impossible with him.”

He then went on to claim that he actually has no idea why Nick still had an issue with him.

Blake even declared, “The dude just does not like me… for whatever reason. It’s been years. I’ve just given up at this point. So yeah, it is what it is.”

What Nick Viall had to say about the feud

Back in the summer of 2019 on his podcast The Viall Files, Nick claimed that Blake knew exactly what he was doing when he released his and Caelynn’s texts before being intimate with her, and then the next night, Kristina Schulman, at Stagecoach.

He also stated that Blake threatened to leak those same text messages between him and Caelynn for months before actually doing so.

Nick then discussed how it was obviously pre-meditated on Blake’s part to leak the texts since he had threatened to numerous times before, but then when the criticism and backlash against Caelynn started to get really bad, he deleted them.

The Viall Files host also stated that he thought Blake was trying to make Caelynn look like the crazy person so that he wouldn’t look like a womanizer in this situation. Nick went on to say that Blake just hoped everyone would still love him as much as they did on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and that he didn’t want to look bad to fans.

Nick also claimed that Blake wasn’t just making mistakes that weekend, but that he had been doing things like that for an entire year.

Almost a year later, when Blake was asked if he would ever be a guest on Nick’s podcast, he answered by saying, “I’d rather s**t in my hand and clap.”

Like Blake declared recently, it doesn’t look like these two will make amends any time soon as their ongoing feud continues three years later.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.