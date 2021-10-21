Blake Horstmann reunites with Becca Kufrin, meets her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs during Bachelor Nation meetup

Blake Horstmann recently reunited with his Bachelorette ex, Becca Kufrin. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

At one point, Becca Kufrin was in tears sending her runner-up Blake Horstmann home while on her season as the lead of The Bachelorette.

Despite the harsh break-up on national television, it looks like there’s no bad blood between the two, as the exes recently reunited with Becca introducing Blake to her new boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs.

Blake Horstmann reunites with Becca Kufrin

While Blake thought at one point he would be proposing to Becca on the beach in The Maldives, she broke his heart by giving her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen instead.

However, the two recently reunited with other Bachelor alums at Blended Festival in San Diego and in a photo uploaded by Blake himself, he wrote what viewers were thinking, “On a scale of 1-10 how weird is Bachelor Nation 😂”

The weirdness stems from the number of exes in one photo.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Not only is the Blake/Becca/Jacob love triangle weird, but the addition of previous Bachelorette Katie Thurston only makes the mix even weirder. Becca’s boyfriend Thomas Jacobs was the villain of her season, but despite this, Katie recently gave her seal of approval on the couple.

Speaking about the encounter with her ex on an episode of the Almost Famous podcast, Becca explained, “Blake and I — even when I saw him this weekend, we hugged. I was like, ‘It’s good to see you. At the end of the day, I wish the best for you.”

“We’ve always been in good standings, I would say,” the 31-year-old continued. “After my season, at that point, it was weird because I broke up with him on national television and got engaged to somebody else. Even with that, there was never any ill will or bad blood between us.”

“We’ve kept in contact. We’ve supported each other,” she added.

Becca and Thomas found love in Bachelor in Paradise

While Blake didn’t find love during his time on Bachelor in Paradise on Season 6, Becca’s historic return as The Bachelorette in Paradise worked out for her as she found a lasting connection in Thomas Jacobs.

Although the publicist broke up with him on the beach because she felt she didn’t know him well enough, she dialed his number as soon as she got her phone back.

Since Bachelor in Paradise wrapped, the two have reunited and have continued their relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.