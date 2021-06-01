Blake and Jasmine gave an interview exposing their unfair treatment by TLC

Blake and Jasmine reveal the truth behind their experience on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Blake and Jasmin did an interview with The Hollywood Fix during which they called out TLC for treating them unfairly and dished on the reasons why they are no longer appearing in the franchise.

They said that TLC plays favorites and that they kept it too real for TLC, who they say wanted the 90 Day Fiance participants to be puppets.

They think that they got a bad edit and told viewers not to believe everything that they see. They both still expressed their interest in wanting to be featured on the spinoffs, but nobody from TLC has gotten back to their requests and questions.

They explained their frustration with seeing the same people over and over again on the show and they that no longer watch the show or its spinoffs.

Blake and Jasmin think that TLC’s agenda doesn’t include them

During the interview, Blake and Jasmin made it clear that they did nothing wrong to deserve the cold shoulder from TLC and they have reached out to the network several times with no answer.

They think that TLC has favorites and that they didn’t make the cut. They both want to be reoccurring cast members but noticed that TLC chooses the same people for that role. They said that they think the people TLC chooses to reappear kiss up, and they don’t.

They speculated that part of the reason why they haven’t been chosen to participate in more spinoffs is that they live in LA and the cost of filming there is higher because, and TLC has to pay the businesses that are featured on the show.

They also discussed that TLC is holding them back from being verified on Instagram. TLC has refused to give Instagram verification for Blake and Jasmine while other couples have had no problem getting verified with TLC’s help.

Blake and Jasmin have their own things going on outside of 90 Day Fiance

Blake and Jasmin were most recently featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games in which they competed against many of the other 90 Day couples.

Blake has had to put his music performances on the back burner due to COVID-19 but said that he has a lot of new material.

Jasmin recently started an OnlyFans and has been promoting her content on Instagram. Both Jasmin and Blake are also represented by a talent agency now.

As for their relationship, they are still very much in love and look forward to expanding both their careers.

