Black Ink Crew Chicago exclusive: Don goes all out to find love for Ryan Henry ￼

Ryan Henry is getting hooked up. Pic credit: VH1

This week on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Don Brumfield decides that it’s time for Ryan to find love – and he’s going to put in the effort to make sure his friend finds the relationship that he needs.

When it comes to why Ryan Henry is single, Don really doesn’t have a good answer. He just knows that he’s going to hook his Gemini friend up with a new love interest.

Don won’t be looking for Ryan’s next love on his own either – he found a matchmaker to do the heavy lifting.

And while Ryan admitted that getting set up is not really his thing, he’s willing to entertain Don and give this new style of dating a chance.

But when Don tricks Ryan by bringing the matchmaker Devyn on a double date in an effort to get to know him, things get weird. Or as Don put it, “I’m scared of how good this girl is lying!”

Check out this sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics and tune in to see how it all plays out.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on VH1.