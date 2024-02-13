Biniyam Shibre spotted kissing mystery woman amid marital issues with Ariela Weinberg

Busted?! It looks like Biniyam Shibre may have just landed himself in some majorly hot water.

The 90 Day Fiance star and his wife, Ariela Weinberg, are in the midst of some troubling marital issues, but it looks as though Biniyam has already moved on.

A video recently surfaced showing Biniyam cozying up to a mystery woman … who is not his wife.

@lifeisbea1 on TikTok was the first to share footage of Biniyam and the unidentified beauty’s canoodling session.

In the TikTok, Biniyam and the stunning brunette recorded themselves speaking to the camera before sharing a kiss on the lips.

In a subsequent scene, the pair walked arm-in-arm down the street at night, smiling and looking as though they were head over heels in love.

Text over the video asked, “[Biniyam] with new girlfriend. Is he divorced already?!”

It’s unclear whether the video is recent or was recorded before Biniyam and Ariela were together, but 90 Day Fiance fans sure had a lot to say about it.

@90dayfianceupdate shared some still screenshots from the TikTok on Instagram and initiated a conversation in the comments section.

“So Biniyam seems to be super happy with this woman who is obviously not his wife…” read the accompanying caption.

“Are Biniyam and Ariel the next couple on The Last Resort?? They’ve been throwing those ‘marital problems’ out there for quite awhile. Thoughts?”

90 Day Fiance fans obliged and shared their thoughts, revealing mixed feelings about Biniyam cozying up to another woman.

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast react to Biniyam being caught kissing a mystery woman

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas had a succinct response to the video of Bini and his mystery lady, writing, “Men 👎.”

Another Instagram user accused Bini of using Ariela to gain access to the U.S.

Others blamed Ari for pushing Bini away.

“Good for him!” wrote one of Bini’s supporters. “[Ariela] was so mean to him and he never smiled except when he was with his kid.”

“[Ariela] sucks sorry,” voiced another Instagram user.

Echoing the sentiment, one of Ari’s critics commented, “Good for him! She always acts to want to go back to her x husband anyways.”

Some placed blame on Bini, with one commenter referring to him as another Pedro Jimeno, who many accused of using Chantel Everett for a green card.

“They never seemed like a good match tbh,” expressed another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Are Ariela and Biniyam already separated?

Bini’s spotting comes on the heels of Ari’s recent video in which she was accused of “thirsting” over a young Ethiopian man.

Ari uploaded a video of herself and a so-called friend named Aramis while visiting Biniyam’s native Ethiopia recently.

The reality TV star caught plenty of flak for sharing such a video from critics who felt she should be focusing her time and attention on reconciling her marriage.

Neither Ari nor Bini have spoken out about a potential divorce, likely because their storyline is currently playing out in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

The couple was upfront about their marital woes, though, and in fact, Ariela even suggested she and Biniyam take a break while they sort out their issues.

Biniyam wasn’t on board with the suggestion during filming, but perhaps he’s had a change of heart since then.

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.