Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance is an MMA winner

Biniyam wins his first MMA fight and shares romantic moment with Ariela. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre has finished his first-ever MMA fight and won.

Biniyam has dreamed of becoming an MMA fighter, and that dream finally came true.

Biniyam won his first MMA fight

Biniyam had always dreamt of becoming an MMA fighter, and after much intense training, he can finally say that he is living out his dream.

In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Biniyam showcased his skills and showed the world that all of his hard work had finally paid off.

The fight started with Biniyam kicking his opponent and the two going back and forth for a bit until Biniyam finally got his opponent into an unforgiving position.

Biniyam won his MMA fight by putting his opponent in a chokehold, forcing his opponent to tap out.

After Biniyam was deemed the winner, unsurprisingly, Biniyam ran around the ring and even did a backflip off of the top to show his pure enthusiasm.

Biniyam held up the flag of his home country of Ethiopia and ran around the ring again.

Biniyam’s coach took a moment to express his excitement about the win.

Biniyam’s coach said, “He’s f**kin’ awesome! That was great! Thirty-three seconds, he went in there; I saw him do maneuvers that we practiced, so that, as a coach, you got to understand how amazing that is to see.”

After the fight, Biniyam shared a sentimental moment with Ariela’s family.

Biniyam said, “It’s my dream, my dream goal. Now, with my Fiance, I get this opportunity… I don’t have words, like, now, I’m happy.” Biniyam even shed a few tears at that moment.

It was a romantic night for both Ariela and Biniyam



During the match, Ariela could barely stand to watch Biniyam fight and covered her eyes for most of it.

However, Ariela switched gears after the match and became entirely on board.

While Biniyam was still in the ring, Ariela proudly went in, gave Biniyam a sweet kiss, and congratulated him.

After the fight, Biniyam and Ariela left the venue together; Biniyam swept Ariela off her feet, and they walked away in the distance with her in his arms.

Ariela and Biniyam put their differences aside to enjoy the night together, despite the rough journey it took for them to make it there.

Hopefully, Biniyam and Ariela can continue to put their differences aside for the betterment of their family and can continue working to support each other’s future dreams and endeavors.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.