Biniyam Shibre defends wife Ariela Weinberg amid claims she didn’t ‘believe in’ him

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre is singing his wife, Ariela Weinberg’s, praises.

Ariela has come under harsh criticism over the years, with 90 Day Fiance viewers accusing her of disrespecting Biniyam and crushing his dreams of becoming an MMA fighter, among other things.

Critics have blamed Ariela for bringing Biniyam down, but when one recently took aim at the 90 Day Fiance star, Biniyam was right there to take her side.

Biniyam shared a heartfelt Instagram post this week, commending Ariela for everything she has done for him and his family members.

The post included a carousel of photos of Biniyam, Ariela, and their son, Aviel (Avi). The family of three posed for four photos taken over the years, looking happy as they snapped pictures from all over the world.

In the caption, Biniyam wrote, “I’m living my dreams every day. Thank you to my family. Thanks to Ari, my wife and manager, for getting me fights, auditions, and believing in me from the beginning.”

“I always tell her behind every strong man is a stronger woman. Also, thank you to Ari’s parent for accepting me into the family and helping me always,” Biniyam concluded his message.

While many of Biniyam’s followers headed to the comments to express their happiness for Biniyam and Ariela, some pointed out Ariela’s faults instead.

Biniyam Shibre defends Ariela Weinberg in response to a 90 Day Fiance viewer

One such critic wrote, “She didn’t believe in you in the beginning, unless everything wasn’t shown on the show.”

Interestingly, Biniyam shared that Ariela’s involvement in his career was the reason they’re on reality TV.

In response, Biniyam commented, “Ari has been my manager since our first date that’s why we applied for the TV show.”

Surprisingly, Biniyam didn’t only show his support for Ariela in the comments of the post — the Ethiopian native also supported his wife’s ex, Leandro.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will remember when Ariela invited Leandro to visit her and Biniya while they were still living in Ethiopia. Leandro even went as far as to bring Ariela a bra during his visit.

These decisions didn’t sit well with most fans of the franchise, who called Ariela’s moves disrespectful.

In response to another follower’s comment, however, Biniyam seemed to indicate that he has no qualms with Leandro or Ariela’s relationship with her ex.

Biniyam reveals that Ariela’s ex Leandro is ‘still around’

“Is Ari’s ex still around???” asked one of Biniyam’s fans. “He used to annoy me sooo much. He was jealous of you.”

Somewhat shockingly, Biniyam seemed to imply that Leandro is, in fact, still in his and Ariela’s life and encouraged his followers to send kind words his way.

“He is around,” Biniyam wrote. “He just got his doctorate in Physics. Congratulate him.”

Despite the obstacles they’ve faced in the public eye, it looks like Biniyam and Ariela have learned how to work through their issues together.

Since Biniyam received his K-1 visa and moved to the U.S., he’s been working as an MMA fighter, which has been a dream of his. After living in New Jersey initially, the couple recently moved to Las Vegas, where they seem to be thriving.

