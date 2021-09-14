Biniyam is gaining popularity on TikTok — here are some of his best videos

Biniyam is active on TikTok and has a number of hit videos. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre is taking the TikTok world by storm as his videos have been gaining in popularity.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Biniyam as a charismatic dancer, singer, martial artist, and dad. His personality and talents are evident throughout his Tiktok videos.

He loves to play around with filters, get baby Avi and Ariela involved, and show off his insane dancing skills.

While he is still active on his Instagram, he uses TikTok to express his personality more.

Biniyam Shibre has a very entertaining TikTok that is gaining support

Biniyam is a very skilled dancer, a talent that 90 Day viewers got to see first-hand last season when he danced with his ex-girlfriend in front of Ariela and her mother.

He has taken those professional dancing skills to TikTok where he posted a quirky dancing video that got almost 600,000 views.

Biniyam’s funny side also comes out in TikTok and he involves Ariela in the humor. He made a video where his and Ariela’s faces were put on top of a famous movie scene and it looked hilarious.

Biniyam posted a video with baby Avi where he was making wild faces into the camera that Avi was also looking at. Avi looked thoroughly entertained.

While Biniyam has a very expressive face, he also chooses to use filters to make his videos unique and funny. One of the most notable ones was when he used a bald head filter.

Biniyam was known to have dreads when he met Ari and now he has fluffy growing hair so the contrast for viewers was stark.

The Other Way viewers have seen Biniyam’s jealous this season

Biniyam has shown his personality to be pretty chill and agreeable up until this season when Ariela invited her ex-husband Leandro to come and visit them.

Red flags flew for Biniyam who has suspicions of Leandro and Ariela’s past together and current intentions. His jealous side has come out numerous times since Leandro arrived in Ethiopia.

Biniyam ended up being overly aggressive and put Leandro in a headlock when they were sparring. His manipulative side also came out when he unexpectedly invited his ex-girlfriend to the dinner outing with Ariela and Leandro.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.