Bikini-clad Victoria Fuller confirms entry for Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2022

Victoria Fuller opened up about her insecurities growing up and how watching the Sports Illustrated models changed her perception of beauty.

The Bachelor alum stunned in a brown bikini as she revealed she was going after her dream of entering the Sports Illustrated 2022 Swim Search.

Victoria Fuller stuns in her Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2022 application video

Victoria’s application video sent a strong message, as she spoke about challenging beauty standards and feeling isolated while growing up.

“I am a melting pot of Japanese, white and Black, and everyone in my family is blonde-haired and blue-eyed, so I always felt a little different,” Victoria said.

“My idea of beauty was not me. It was what was in my immediate vicinity and I never truly felt beautiful.”

She showed off her athletic body in video clips by the pool and the ocean as she spoke.

“I remember seeing women in Sports Illustrated for the first time and I was like, ‘Wow, these women are so beautiful and unique in their own way.’”

Victoria explained how she was able to gain a wider definition of beauty in looking at the diverse models in the magazine.

“Being beautiful and sexy can be any color and any size, and I relate to the women in this magazine so much,” Victoria said. “They will never truly know the acceptance I have felt by just knowing there’s other women out there just like me.”

Despite opening up about her past insecurities, The Bachelor star appeared confident and excited in the skin-baring bikini she was wearing. Victoria also showed off a gray jogging set as she warmed up on the beach.

Bachelor nation supports Victoria Fuller as she competes in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search

Bachelor Nation friends and alumni took to the comment section to offer their support and vote for Victoria.

Supporters included Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly, Kiarra Norman, Christen Whitney, and Alexis Waters.

Victoria Paul, who was a competitor on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor as well, showed the two have put any drama behind them with a sweet message of support.

“I’ve truly never been more proud to see someone shine,” she wrote. “My v, you inspire me every single day and I’m so DAMN. PROUD. You hold the torch, sister..and the light shines from it and YOU.”

Sports Illustrated will not announce the finalists until after this Monday, but Victoria appears to have made herself a strong contender with the backing of Bachelor Nation.

