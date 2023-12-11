Big Ed turns to ‘internet doctors’ for help but gets trolled over his toenails

Big Ed Brown has learned the hard way why you should never turn to the internet for medical advice — it never ends well.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star recently asked “internet doctors and nurses” for help to determine if he had suffered a broken toe during a night out.

However, he got roasted by his social media followers over the state of his toenails, which he showed off in a recent video.

Meanwhile, we’re wondering if the decrepit state of his toenails is further proof that he has split from his wife, Liz Woods.

All signs point to that, as eagled eyes TLC fans recently spotted Big Ed and Liz on dates with other people.

The couple’s troubled relationship played out in the premiere season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and viewers were shocked that they opted to stay together at the end of the show and get re-engaged.

Not only that, but Monsters and Critics reported in August that the couple tied the knot that month in a bohemian-themed wedding, but it appears the marriage is over before it even started.

However, the pair have not publicly announced their marriage and subsequent split, so let’s wait and see how they’ll break the news.

Big Ed turns to ‘internet doctors and nurses’ for help

Big Ed Brown desperately needs a doctor — and a pedicure, according to his Instagram followers after he turned to them for help.

In a video shared on his page, the 58-year-old revealed that during a fun karaoke night, he “tripped over a bench” and stubbed his toe during a fun karaoke night.

Big Ed claimed he was in pain, so he removed his socks and wanted help determining if they were broken.

“If you have a thing about feet, you might not wanna watch this, but I think I broke my toes. What do you think? Where are my Internet doctors and nurses at? #brokentoe #feet,” he captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance fans roast Big Ed over the state of his toes

The 90 Day Fiance star got more than he bargained for after showing his toes on camera as people roasted him over his toenails.

“Actually, the story is trim your toenails and you won’t trip,” said one commenter.

“You need to go treat yourself to a pedicure after they heal mister! ❤️,” said someone else.

One person said, “I love you but you need to clip your toenails friend. 🙌.”

Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Damn those toe nails are crazy 😝.”

Another said, “Is that a long, overgrown toenail curling OVER the tip of your toe? C’mon, man. Get a pedicure for the health of your feet.”

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.