Big Ed tearfully recounts breakup with Liz during date with another woman in 90 Day: The Single life preview

Big Ed tearfully talks about Liz Woods while on a date. Pic credit: Discovery+

Like it or not, Big Ed will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life and his on-again/off-again girlfriend Liz Woods will be a topic of conversation. We know by now that Big Ed and Liz have reconciled after he broke up with her when the show ended last season.

However, the TLC star actually started Season 2 single and took the plunge right back into the dating pool. Things didn’t fare too well for Big Ed based on the clip we just saw because Liz was still on his mind and he made a big no-no while on a date with a mystery woman.

Big Ed cries about Liz while on a date with another woman

The 90 Day: The Single Life star made a recent appearance on 90 Day Bares All and during the segment, Liz Woods was a major topic of conversation.

They also showed a sneak peek of Big Ed back on the dating scene and one clip showed him tearfully recounting his breakup with Liz.

In the clip which will play out in Season 2, Big Ed sits down with a brunette and they got on the topic of relationships.

“I’m not good at them,” declared the TLC star. “Liz, the last woman I dated was 28.”

When asked how long the relationship lasted, Big Ed responded, “I was with Liz for six months and it was a whirlwind. I make up and break up eight times, who does that?”

After revealing that he was the one that kept breaking up with Liz, Big Ed told his date, while trying to hold back tears, “That is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was to let her go, but I had to.”

“Don’t cry” responded Big Ed’s date, as she looked on in obvious discomfort.

“I’m not,” said Big Ed. “Sorry.”

Big Ed broke up with Liz Woods via text

During his appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Big Ed also shared more details about how his breakup with Liz Woods went down.

The 56-year-old admitted to breaking up with Liz via text and he shared with Shaun Robinson why he did that.

‘Why didn’t you at least call her or tell her in person that it wasn’t going to work?” queried the 90 Day Bares All host.

“Cause I was weak,” responded Big Ed. “I knew that if I saw her or spoke to her that I couldn’t…I wasn’t strong enough.”

He continued, “I wasn’t strong enough to leave her and then I would’ve kept hurting her and hurting her, and I couldn’t do that. And I can’t take back what I did to her…the only thing I can do is own what I did and never do it again.”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.