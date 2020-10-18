Big Ed takes on the 100 Chicken Nugget Challenge but did he do it?

Big Ed takes on a new challenge! The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star posted a video of himself attempting the 100 Chicken Nugget Challenge on his YouTube channel.

This was a challenge where he tried to eat 100 chicken nuggets in one sitting.

Big Ed takes the chicken nugget challenge head-on

In the video, Big Ed is seen sitting at a patio table surrounded by little action figures of himself and a mountain of chicken nuggets in front of him.

As he digs in, Ed explains that one of his first jobs was at McDonald’s when he was a junior in high school. He describes the job as one of the best he’s ever had.

“I recommend McDonald’s for anyone’s first job because they teach you discipline, they teach you responsibility, respect, and you make money,” he says.

He says that his favorite part of the job was when he was promoted from the kitchen to the storefront and the drive-thru, where he loved wearing the headset because it made him feel like he was controlling a space ship.

Big Ed also explained that for as much as he loves McDonald’s, he wasn’t happy that the store got his most recent order, of 100 nuggets, two orders of fries, and three apple pies, wrong.

“You gotta listen, and you gotta make sure that you always repeat your order back to your customer,” he instructed.

Throughout the video, Big Ed also sampled several dipping sauces and washed it all down with a glass of red wine.

Big Ed also seized the opportunity to put in a shameless product plug for his merchandise. He told his followers to head over to his website to purchase masks of his face and his assortment of bobbleheads.

Big Ed makes no mention of his relationship with Rose

Big Ed’s disastrous season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with ex-girlfriend, Rose Vega, seems to be a thing of the past.

He didn’t mention the show or his past relationship during the video’s duration.

While the couple called it quits long ago, fans can’t seem to let it go. Some even took to the comments of this video to ask him about Rose’s recent makeover.

“How do you feel about Rose’s fame and glow up? Seems like she’s doing very well without you,” said one comment.

However, Big Ed didn’t take the bait and left any similar comments unanswered.

Was Big Ed able to complete the 100 nugget challenge?

Big Ed saved his favorite sauce for last — mayonnaise.

During his season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ed was made famous for using mayonnaise to condition his jet black hair.

Unfortunately, in the end, Big Ed wasn’t able to complete the challenge. Although he doesn’t confirm how many nuggets were left on the tray, he certainly seemed to eat over half of the initial mountain of food.

“I probably ate…65 (nuggets),” he says.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.