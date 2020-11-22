Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Ed on Instagram: Here are the 90 Day Fiance star’s best photos


90 Day Fiance star, Big Ed.
Pic credit: @TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ed Brown, better known as Big Ed, has a personality as big as his nickname.

His journey on the show with his now ex-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, was a rocky one but if fans know anything about Big Ed, it’s that he doesn’t stay down for long.

Since his time on the show, he’s built a brand around his name, including merchandise, and has built a fan base on his YouTube channel.

And although each platform is his own success, Big Ed also shares plenty of content on his Instagram.

Here are his best posts.

Ed keeps up with his dark hair

During his time on the show, Big Ed, wasn’t shy in sharing his hair care routine. At the time, he was preparing to fly to the Phillippines to meet Rosemarie.

Ed explained that he was self-conscious of his appearance given the couple’s 31 year age gap. Because of this, he wanted to look younger for her.

“I have been dying my hair and it irritates my scalp. So, I found out that mayonnaise makes it smoother and less dry,” he shared.

Since that time, it seems that Big Ed has enlisted the help of his mother in maintaining his dyed locks.

Big Ed having his hair dyed by his mom.
Big Ed enlists the help of his mother to maintain his dark hair color. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed shares funny Halloween throwback

Many of Ed’s Instagram posts include fun times that he’s had with friends of his over the years.

In one particularly silly post, Ed shared a Halloween throwback of himself dressed as Nacho Libre surrounded by a few of his friends.

Throwback Halloween photo of Big Ed as Nacho Libre.
Big Ed as film character Nacho Libre for a throwback Halloween photo. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed promotes his YouTube channel

Big Ed also uses his Instagram platform to promote his YouTube channel. Recently, he completed the 100 chicken nugget challenge.

Yes, it’s true. Big Ed attempted to eat 100 chicken nuggets in one sitting.

Big Ed takes on the 100 chicken nugget challenge on his YouTube channel.
Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed hits the gym post-breakup with Rosemarie Vega

After Rosemarie ended the couple’s relationship, Big Ed struggled to regain his self-esteem. So, he started hitting the gym and working hard at getting himself in shape.

And it seems that this lifestyle change came shortly after Rosemarie revealed her new look on Instagram.

Big Ed hits the gym after break up with Rosemarie Vega
Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Ed loves on his ‘best friend’ Teddy

It’s no secret that Big Ed loves his little dog, Teddy.

Early on in the show, Big Ed explained, “Teddy is my best friend. I cannot think about my life without Teddy. He’s somebody that I can talk to, he’s somebody that listens.”

So naturally, Big Ed’s Instagram wouldn’t be complete without a picture of Teddy by side.

Big Ed and his dog, Teddy.
Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.

