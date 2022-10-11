Big Ed Brown’s fiancee Liz Woods shares fitness accomplishment

Liz Woods shared a fitness milestone she achieved. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum and fiancee of Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, recently accomplished an impressive fitness feat and shared her proud moment with fans.

The 29-year-old competed in a half marathon in her home city of San Diego.

Liz shared a picture of herself with a ribbon around her neck as she posed with a big smile in a sports top and biker shorts.

The second slide in the carousel showed Liz posing for the race at night, followed by a picture of the marathon’s start, where she was among other runners.

The last three photos showed Liz looking focused while running the race.

In the caption of her proud post, Liz wrote, “Totally been MIA but 🥰 1/2 marathon 13.1 miles 🏁😃 2023 I’m ready 26.2 – killed my first 6 miles in 1 hour sharp. Slowed down a little after, but averaged an 11 minute mile to the finish line! Last 1/2 mile on sand!”

Liz Woods claims Big Ed has been critical of her weight

Liz is currently on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where her and Ed’s road to the altar has been highlighted.

In one of the recent episodes, Liz sat down with her friend Alex who had just witnessed a big fight between Ed and Liz over a photoshoot they did with her.

Liz told Alex that Ed has been super critical of her weight and would show her old pictures of herself and ask when she would be that size again.

Alex was appalled, and Liz further explained that the only time Ed doesn’t bother her and check up on her constantly is when she goes to work out.

Big Ed and Liz had a massive fight on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz threw an engagement party, and many of their friends and family attended.

Things went south toward the end of the party when Liz had a confrontation with one of her guests that was an old coworker.

After the coworker left the party, Ed asked Liz if she had been in a relationship with the female coworker, who he said was a lesbian.

Furthermore, during a private interview, Ed said that Liz’s fight looked like a lover’s quarrel and that the coworker grabbed her and looked at her like they had previous amorous relations.

Liz got extremely mad at Ed’s accusations, stormed out of the party, and walked barefoot around the streets.

When Ed and Liz talked on the phone, he told her she was embarrassing herself and that she was drunk while reiterating his suspicions which only made Liz more angry.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.