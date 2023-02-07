Many stars within the 90 Day Fiance franchise have no shame in their cosmetic procedure game, and Big Ed Brown’s fiancee Liz Woods is the latest to show off what she has had done.

Through her Instagram Stories, Liz shared two short selfie-style videos as she was mid-procedure on two areas of her body.

In the first video, Liz held the camera above herself and then panned down to show that she had a machine attached to her stomach. She tagged “@cryosculptinglab” and geotagged “Cryo Sculpting Lab in San Diego.”

Liz also gave a caption explaining why she was having Cryo Sculpting done, saying, “Haven’t been healthy to my body the last weeks [sad/worried face emoji] just a quick little jumpstart to my detox.”

The second video Liz took while lying on her stomach showed that the machine was on her backside. In her caption, Liz commented, “This should not feel this good [laughing/crying emoji].”

This is the first time Liz has stepped onto social media to show that she was having a cosmetic procedure.

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

Liz Woods said that Big Ed Brown is critical of her weight

While it’s unclear if Liz decided to give Cryo Sculpting a chance because of her relationship with Big Ed, it’s no secret that Liz’s weight was a big point of contention between her and Ed during Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Early on in the season, Liz and Ed met up with Liz’s friend Alex to do a photoshoot so Liz could learn about photography. However, the shoot went awry, with Ed and Liz fighting and Liz leaving.

On the heels of that, Liz met up with Alex at a workout class and told her that Ed criticized her weight often. Liz said Ed would show her old pictures of herself and ask when she would be that size again.

Liz also told Alex that the only time Ed didn’t bother her about her whereabouts was when she was at the gym.

Ed and Liz had another big blowup after their engagement party when Liz brought up Ed’s comments about her weight, and he commented on Liz’s diet canceling out any work she does at the gym.

Despite any drama that Liz may have with Ed, she moved in a positive direction personally and has set her sights on marathon running and recently shared some snaps of her participating in a marathon in San Diego.

Liz Woods shares her marathon accomplishment

A few weeks ago, Liz did a “#resolutionrun,” which she said was a “1/2 Marathon” at just over 13 miles. The name implies that this could have been a New Year’s goal for Liz as she (hopefully) moves toward a happier and healthier version of herself.

In her two-photo post, Liz first showed a picture of herself mid-run with a camelback and a marathon runner number attached to her body, and the second photo showed Liz at the end of the race with an accomplishment necklace and tag around her neck.

A 13-mile run is nothing to sneeze at, and Liz seems proud of her accomplishment in her pictures and was all smiles despite the long run. As far as we’re concerned, this is an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.