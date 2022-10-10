Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany poses in plunging leotard for bottle service

Big Ed’s daughter Tiffany shared a snippet of her job as a bottle service girl. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Big Ed Brown has a daughter named Tiffany Brown, who has made appearances on the show over the years, and Ed has made many references to her.

The 31-year-old lives in Las Vegas and touts herself as working in fitness, real estate, and as an employee at a gentleman’s club through her Instagram bio.

Most recently, Tiffany showed off her outfit at her job at Peppermint Hippo Las Vegas, where she appears to be a bottle service girl.

Tiffany posed at the center of a group of five women while wearing a low-cut leotard with a garter belt, stockings, and knee-high black boots. She had her hair in a half ponytail, and her curves looked killer.

Tiffany’s makeup looked totally done up as she posed with her arms around the waists of the ladies next to her.

The caption of the post that Tiffany reshared read, “Come pop bottles with us tonight,” and the gentleman’s club was geotagged.

Tiffany Brown seems proud of her new job

Tiffany seems to be heavily promoting this recent job of hers and shared another post related to her work at the gentleman’s club.

In another Instagram Story, Tiffany directed her Instagram followers to the Peppermint Hippo Las Vegas by sharing a selfie with her hair and makeup done as she wore a shirt with the club’s name on it. She tagged the club as well.

In the caption of her post, Tiffany wrote, “Clocking in… LFG. Come drink w/ me.”

Tiffany Brown did not attend Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ engagement party

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and his fiancee Liz Woods threw an engagement party despite having broken up eight separate times in the past.

Many of their friends and family were in attendance, but Ed hoped Tiffany and his mom Norma would show up even though they did not RSVP.

Ed revealed during the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life that his daughter and mom did not approve of his relationship with Liz and that it had affected his relationship with them.

Ed’s mom moved out of the house she was living in with Ed, and Liz moved in.

Historically, Tiffany never liked her father’s relationships with much younger women, and she even called Ed and Liz out about it when they visited her in Las Vegas.

