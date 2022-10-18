Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany is all smiles in leopard bikini

Tiffany Brown flexed in a leopard bikini. Pic credit: @tiffbrown90_ofit/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have heard about Big Ed Brown’s daughter, Tiffany Brown, since Ed has been with the franchise.

Tiffany not only has an on-screen 90 Day affiliation with her dad but also has a social media presence where she is active.

Tiffany flexed her Las Vegas lifestyle through her Instagram Stories while posing in a bikini.

Tiffany rocked her naturally brunette hair in wavy curls as she smiled for the camera in aviator sunglasses.

Her skin looked bronzed against the white, black, and brown leopard print bikini top she had on.

There were tags for “@taobeach” and “@nsaswim” in Las Vegas, and a wristband could be seen on Tiffany’s left wrist.

Tiffany Brown recently flexed her new job

Tiffany seems to be living her best life lately, as she flexed her new job as a bottle service girl last week.

In the Instagram photo, Tiffany was at the center of five women and was dressed in a plunging leotard. The sexy outfit was accessorized with a garter belt, stockings, and knee-high boots.

The place where Tiffany works, a gentleman’s club called Peppermint Rhino Las Vegas, was tagged in the post.

The next day, Tiffany shared a selfie encouraging fans to “come drink with me” as she let onlookers know she was clocking in at the gentleman’s club.

When Tiffany is not working her new job, she is very into fitness and is also not afraid to share bold selfies with heavy filters.

Will Tiffany Brown appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Big Ed and his daughter have had several falling outs over his involvement with younger women.

Most recently on Happily Ever After? Ed revealed that Tiffany had stopped talking to him, but he was hopeful that she would still make it to his engagement party with his fiancee, Liz Woods.

Tiffany met Liz on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life and did not care for her and even made insults about how she looked.

Tiffany was a no-show to the party, and Ed’s mom Norma did not attend either. Ed also had a falling out with Norma over his toxic relationship with Liz.

There is plenty of time for Tiffany to make an appearance this season if she decides to reconcile anything with her father or give him her two cents for viewers to spectate.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.