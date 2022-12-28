Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany gave a clue about how their relationship is doing

Big Ed Brown and his daughter Tiffany Brown have been estranged. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have known that franchise alum Big Ed Brown has had a strained relationship with his daughter Tiffany Brown for a long time.

During the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life, it was revealed that both Tiffany and Ed’s mom Norma Brown declined to come to the Tell All and share their thoughts. Ed said that his relationship with his mom and daughter was not in a good place.

Most recently, the rift in Ed’s relationship with Tiffany has been over his continued volatile relationship with Liz Woods. Before the latest unrest, Tiffany was angry about her father’s relationship with Philippines native Rosemarie Vega who was 32 years younger than Ed.

Tiffany did not like Liz when she met her when Liz and Ed went to Las Vegas so Liz could meet Tiffany.

Now that Ed and Liz are engaged, they hope that Tiffany can accept their union and see their connection better. However, according to Ed, Tiffany has not been open to the idea.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an interesting social media post, Tiffany gave a clue as to where her relationship is at with her father these days.

Are Big Ed Brown and Tiffany Brown in a better place?

Tiffany shared a picture through her Instagram Story that gave 90 Day fans a clue as to where her relationship with Big Ed is today.

In the photo, Tiffany was showing off fuzzy panda socks she was modeling on her feet.

In the caption, she wrote, “Love my panda slipper socks my Pops got me! [Smile in hearts emoji.]”

Pic credit: @tiffbrown90/Instagram

Tiffany’s enthusiasm and desire to share the gift her father got her with 90 Day fans could mean that she and Ed are on better terms now.

Will Tiffany Brown make an appearance at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

On the finale episode of Happily Ever After? Ed made steps toward repairing his relationship with his mom but left things at large with his daughter.

It’s possible that Tiffany could make a surprise appearance at the Tell All to give her opinion on her dad, Liz, and their relationship in what could be a spectacle.

90 Day fans will have to catch the Tell All to find out how Ed’s storyline continues.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.