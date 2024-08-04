Big Ed Brown tried to bring a date to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Big Ed Brown got a big, old taste of rejection.

The controversial TLC star offered to fly a woman to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, but he got denied.

According to reality TV blogger @kiblz on YouTube, an unidentified woman reached out with receipts proving that Big Ed tried to bring her as his date to the Tell All.

The YouTube video’s caption reads, “Ed Tried to Take a Date to the Tell All,” and provided a screenshot of the mystery woman’s claims.

Big Ed’s former love interest reached out to @kibliz, explaining her side of the story, stating that he flew her out to meet him.

The DM read, “He also offered to fly me out for the tell all in feb. obvi i didn’t go, bc he’s such an a**hole.”

“But it’s going to be announced this month apparently that [Big Ed and Liz Woods] are separated. Idk what he’s gonna say the reason is, but that’s what really happened,” her DM concluded.

Big Ed Brown’s former love interest shares some of his ‘drunk’ texts

The woman also shared some texts she received from Big Ed, in which he admitted to “drunk texting” her.

A screenshot of the DM from Big Ed’s mystery woman. Pic credit: @kiblz/YouTube

Big Ed requested that she “send him a sexy [pic],” then asked if her hair “smells pretty” and joked that she had “hairy legs like Rose [Vega]” and “bad breath.”

A screenshot of a text between Big Ed and the unidentified woman. Pic credit: @kiblz/YouTube

While Big Ed was unsuccessful in getting a woman to accompany him to the Tell All, his former fiancee, Liz Woods, brought her own date: her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

A second screenshot of their text exchange. Pic credit: @kiblz/YouTube

Liz Woods’ new boyfriend, Jayson, faces off with Big Ed at the Tell All

90 Day Fiance fans met Jayson during Part 1 of the Tell All, and he had some choice words for his girlfriend’s ex.

Jayson wasn’t afraid to confront Big Ed on stage, either.

But Big Ed thought he had the upper hand, warning Liz’s new man, “Buddy, you better deal with the issues, or you’ll be sitting here just like I am.”

Liz recently told TV Insider that Jayson supported her in getting answers from Big Ed at the Tell All in an attempt to experience closure.

“Going into this Tell All, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back,’” Liz shared.

Part 2 of the five-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.