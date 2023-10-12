Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiance: How much is his net worth in 2023?

Big Ed Brown is one of the most popular 90 Day Fiance stars and one of the richest in the franchises.

By now, we all know that the cast members are not banking big bucks for being on the show, but it does have its perks.

The 58-year-old has taken full advantage of his reality TV fame, which has paid off in a major way.

We first met the professional photographer on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days along with his then-girlfriend, Rose Vega.

His behavior on the show garnered backlash, but his polarizing personality made him more popular.

Big Ed’s romance with Rose was a failure, but his appearance on the show was a whopping success, and he has appeared in several spin-offs since then.

He’s currently on 90 Day: The Last Resort with his girlfriend Liz Woods, and will likely appear in more shows as long as he continues to bring in the ratings.

However, that’s not the only thing he’s bringing in. Big Ed is stacking up his coins as well.

How much is Big Ed Brown’s net worth in 2023?

Big Ed’s net worth as of 2023 is said to be $800,000– a steady number that hasn’t changed since 2020/2021 when Monsters and Critics shared an update.

Before this reality TV fame, Big Ed kicked off his career as a professional photographer and was very successful in his field.

“I did it for about 18 years and was quite successful, and became kind of a fashion cover photographer.” He revealed in a confessional on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

According to In Touch, he is also a trained interior designer and works at Studio Europa Inc. in San Diego doing kitchen designs and remodels.

How does the 90 Day Fiance star make his money?

Big Ed boasts a massive social media following with 554,000 on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok.

In 2021, The New York Post named him as one of the highest-paid celebs on Cameo, having raked in $122,000 at that time.

His prices range from as low as $4 for a quick message and can go up to $1000 for a business video on the platform.

The TLC star also makes money on Memmo, where he charges $59 for a singing video and $79 for a personalized video.

Since he’s a legally ordained minister Big Ed can virtually ordain your wedding at a cost of $200 and for $149 he will rock a costume and put mayo in his hair at your request.

Earlier this year, Big Ed announced that he had joined Fanbasis offering “signed headshots, Instagram follow backs, 1 on 1 FaceTime meet and greets, business talks and more.”

His large online platform has also allowed Big Ed to partner with brands, one being BoomBod, a weight loss supplement company. He also sells personalized merch such as t-shirts, stickers, phone cases, and more for fans.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.