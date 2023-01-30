Big Ed Brown gives major clue about his relationship with Liz Woods

90 Day Fiance viewers are fresh off of the four-part Tell All for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? where franchise alum Big Ed Brown and his fiancee Liz Woods left things very badly.

Ed and Liz, who have admittedly broken up over eight times, broke up again at the Tell All, and Ed even asked Liz for the engagement ring back.

The Tell All audience learned that Ed kicked Liz out of the house they shared, and she had to get her own apartment after being forced to couch surf. Furthermore, Ed got caught in a lie when he denied communicating with his ex from Before the 90 Days, Rosemarie Vega after Rose showed appeared virtually and showed the receipts.

The other cast members on stage took issue with how Ed spoke to and talked about Liz and had several verbal altercations about it. 90 Day Fiance viewers also watched Ed get mad at Liz for not having his back when he got caught in the lie and accused her of “performing” for the cameras.

Ed and Liz were supposed to leave New York together after the Tell All but ended up going their separate ways, with Liz saying that she could not be in a relationship with Ed anymore and that she was at the end of her rope with him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All the chaos and toxicity in their relationship begs the present-day question of whether Ed and Liz are still together, and Ed answered that loud and clear through his Instagram.

Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods still together?

On his Instagram account, where he has 505k followers, Ed shared a happy and smiling picture alongside Liz.

In his caption, Ed remarked, “Enjoying some R&R..:)! @e_92_marie.”

The post and comment prove that Ed and Liz reconciled after the disastrous Tell All and are still in a relationship.

In another post, Ed appeared in a selfie-style video with Liz standing behind him as he joked about getting dressed up and taking Liz to dinner.

Toward the end, Liz told Ed to just give her his card, and she would go by herself.

Ed followed the video up by sharing several photos of him and Liz together and wrote in the caption, “Our relationship is a marathon..! Lol she said, “Just give me your card and I’ll go alone” 😂…. ❤️ @e_92_marie.”

The caption also had hashtags like “#relationshiogoals” and “#couplegoals.”

Ed’s mother and daughter do not like his relationship with Liz

Ed’s mom Norma Brown and his daughter Tiffany Brown are both not supportive of Ed’s relationship with Liz.

On the finale of Happily Ever After? Ed sat down with his mom for the first time in a long time, and she reiterated that she was not happy about Ed continuing to be with Liz.

Ed’s daughter has shared her disdain for the relationship on the show in the past and did not attend Ed and Liz’s engagement party.

When Ed and Liz were on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Norma, and Tiffany both refused to go to the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.