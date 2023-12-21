Big Ed Brown flirts with ‘very pretty’ 90 Day Fiance fan on Live

Big Ed Brown recently confirmed that he and Liz Woods are still together after rumors emerged that they had split.

However, that didn’t stop the 90 Day Fiance star from flirting with a “very pretty” fan of the franchise during a live video chat.

Big Ed has been going Live for the past several nights while spending quality time with his two dogs at home.

He recently confessed that Liz is hardly ever home due to her job, so he’s been chatting it up with his Instagram followers and answering questions.

Recently, he allowed a few people to join him on the video chat, and he asked about their holiday plans and shared what’s going on in his life.

However, he particularly liked one woman during a flirty exchange.

Big Ed tells 90 Day Fiance fan she’s ‘very pretty’ on Live

The 90 Day Fiance star invited a few people to chat with him on Instagram Live, and he took a liking to one woman from L.A.

Once she came on the Live, Big Ed said she looked like his sister, but things got a little flirty later in the video.

At one point, he exclaimed, “Well, you’re very pretty, for crying out loud,” as she smiled and said, “Thank you.”

The pair chatted about many things as Big Ed revealed he was about to move to an exclusive community in the next few days.

Before ending the conversation, Big Ed told her, “I gotta leave because I don’t wanna fall in love with you, so I better go.”

“I don’t think Liz would like that,” the woman responded laughingly.

“She wouldn’t like that at all,” said the TLC star.

Big Ed Brown said he left California because it was ‘so toxic.’

Big Ed revealed in his last Live that the lease on his current home in Arkansas had expired, so he needed to move soon.

After living in San Diego for a few decades, he returned to Arkansas because the California Lifestyle was very expensive.

However, there’s another reason he opted to return to his hometown of Bentonville.

“I’m glad I’m out of California, ’cause it was so toxic, and a lot of my friends, they were friends of Big Ed, but not friends of me,” explained the 57-year-old.

“Now that I’m here back with my family and I’m meeting new friends, it’s a lot of fun” he added.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.