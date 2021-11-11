Big Ed Brown ditches the mayonnaise and cuts his hair following breakup with Liz Woods

Big Ed Brown gets a haircut. Pic credit: Discovery+

TLC star Big Ed Brown had a strange way of keeping his shoulder-length hair soft and shiny, and the secret was mayonnaise! Viewers were grossed out when they witnessed Ed’s hair care routine, which involved him slathering on the condiment and letting it sit for a while before rinsing it out.

The 56-year-old swears by the unconventional hair mask, which he says keeps his locks feeling soft, but he’s now ditching the ritual. Big Ed is saying goodbye to his mayonnaise mask because he decided to chop off his signature long hair following his breakup with Liz Woods.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star needed a fresh start, so he went to the salon for a brand new look.

Big Ed cuts his hair says he’s ‘done with the mayonnaise’

In a sneak peek for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life star, which premiers tomorrow, we saw Big Ed finally parting ways with his long hair. During his visit to the salon, he got emotional while telling the hairstylist what prompted him to get the big chop.

We all know by now that Liz and Big Ed have not only reconciled over the past few months but are now engaged. However, the Discovery+ dating series chronicled Big Ed’s journey following the breakup and will eventually show the reconciliation between the now engaged couple.

However, in the clip, Big Ed is ready for a new look after ending his relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This has been my signature look for about three years, but I mean, it’s just a mess,” said Big Ed while talking about his hair. “I’m done with the mayonnaise. I’m ready for Big Ed 2.0 better version.”

He continued, “I’m tired of pretending I’m gonna look young. Honestly, I think it looks like I’m trying too hard. So this is about Big Ed returning to who I am, myself.”

Big Ed cries about breakup while getting haircut

While getting his hair cut, the 90 Day: The Single Life star opened up about why he was taking the plunge and confessed that his recent breakup spurred the change.

“I’ve been in a black hole for the last six weeks,” said Big Ed to the hairstylist. “Cause I recently broke up with my girlfriend.”

Big Ed started to get emotional, but he continued the conversation after she asked if he was okay.

“It sucks, and the hardest is when you have to admit to yourself that she’s not the right one, and that’s hard to walk away,” he continued through tears.

The TLC personality later admitted, “This breakup is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. I feel I gave away my heart again, and I failed.”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.