Big Ed Brown dishes on ‘sexually aggressive’ ex Liz Woods: She’ll be ‘pretty tough to beat’ in the bedroom

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods may have ended things on a bad note, but there’s one thing Big Ed will miss about his ex.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? we watched Big Ed and Liz call it quits for good.

A fight over taco spaghetti was the catalyst for their breakup, which resulted in Ed canceling his and Liz’s wedding without her knowledge.

The last we saw of these two, Liz had moved her things out of her and Ed’s Arkansas home, which, unsurprisingly, ended with a massive argument.

But despite their animosity toward each other, Big Ed is speaking out and sharing the one thing he’ll miss about his former fiancee.

During PEOPLE’s “Reality Rewatch,” Big Ed reflected on his and Liz’s relationship during happier times.

Ed rewatched a clip from Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in which he and Liz had sex the night before.

Big Ed Brown admits that Liz Woods was more ‘sexually aggressive’ than him

Ed said in the clip, “Okay, so, yeah. I mean, we made love all night. That was great last night, by the way. Both times.”

Big Ed told PEOPLE, “Cover your ears!” as he watched the clip back, adding, “This was the first night that we – you know – we got it on.”

“Liz would always do my hair, which was really awesome. It’s moments like this that I’m glad they showed because there was definitely a very loving side of Liz that I’ll always miss,” he continued.

“Liz was always the more sexually aggressive one in the relationship, which I very much appreciated, often,” Big Ed divulged. “Liz is gonna be somebody pretty tough to beat in the bedroom, I’ll say that.”

The reality TV star and real estate agent also revealed that he and Liz “had a couple of marathon events.”

“I think one time it was over eight times,” Ed bragged. “I had a really cool outdoor patio area, and yeah, we were out there all night.”

“I pray to God our neighbors didn’t have cameras,” he added. “That part of Liz – I’m definitely gonna miss.”

Liz has moved on from Big Ed and finally hard-launched her new man

While Ed will admittedly miss his and Liz’s bedroom shenanigans, it doesn’t appear that Liz is going to miss much about her former husband-to-be.

The 32-year-old mom of one has gone public with her new romance, showing off her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

Earlier this month, Liz finally hard-launched her new man on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of herself, Jayson, her daughter, Ryleigh, and her parents.

Liz and Jaysen looked smitten in the photos, which Liz captioned, “💕 You!!!”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.