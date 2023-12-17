Big Ed Brown denies breakup with Liz Woods— ’I’m happy as can be’

Rumors have been swirling that Big Ed brown and Liz Woods have split following news that they tied the knot over the summer. However, big Ed is denying that there’s trouble in paradise.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star made it clear in a recent video that he and Liz are still together and that he’s “happy as can be.”

In late November, Monsters and Critics reported on the troubled couple and questioned if they were getting divorced after they were spotted on dates with other people.

Liz shared a post on her Instagram Story while out for drinks with a mystery man, and Big Ed also shared a now-deleted slew of photos while at a hockey game with a female friend.

The couple’s suspicious social media sparked questions about whether they were still together.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Liz and Big Ed’s breakups and makeups have become a norm throughout their relationship, and we recently witnessed their mountain of issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Shockingly, the pair decided to recommit to each other during the finale, and they got married after filming the show.

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown says he’s ‘happy as can be’ with his wife Liz Woods

Big Ed cleared up those pesky breakup rumors in a recent Instagram Live video and finally confirmed that he and Liz are married.

“Liz and I are still together, I’m happy as can be,” said Ed to his followers after revealing that he’s now a real estate agent.

Ed excitedly shared that he just closed on his first house, but it might be Liz’s career that’s causing issues in their relationship–although he didn’t exactly say that.

After confirming that they were still together and living in Northwest Arkansas, he added that Liz is “always working, so she’s never here.”

Meanwhile, he also confirmed that they tied the knot, telling fans, “We got married here in Arkansas.”

Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods leaving Arkansas?

Big Ed revealed in the video that after leaving San Diego for his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, he’s planning to move again very soon because his lease has expired.

“I’m getting ready to move again in about a month,” said the 57-year-old.

As for where he and Liz are going next, that remains to be seen. However, there’s a chance they could stay in Arkansas.

“It really depends on how successful I become in real estate, and if I get another show where I have to move back to LA or California,” said Ed, who explained that he initially left California because it was too expensive to live there.

“We’re saving a bunch on rent, and on healthcare and everything,” reasoned the TLC star.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.