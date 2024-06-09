Big Ed Brown debuts new girlfriend, 90 Day Fiance fans say she’s just looking for TV time

It didn’t take long for Big Ed Brown to move on after his split from Liz Woods.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance personality has been officially off the market since he called off his and Liz’s wedding last summer.

Now that he’s jumped back into the dating pool, it looks as though he’s already found a new love interest.

The 59-year-old TLC star took to his Instagram feed over the weekend to share a montage of photos and videos during a visit to New York City.

The clip, set to the song Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, featured Big Ed in The Big Apple posing in Times Square with some NYC police officers and enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride with a mystery blonde.

Big Ed and the blonde woman also snapped some selfies, putting their arms around each other for the snaps as she held a bouquet of red roses.

Ed chose not to caption the post, and he limited the comments, too.

However, 90 Day Fiance diehard Shabooty shared a screenshot of Ed posing with the unidentified woman on Instagram, and his post received plenty of comments.

The consensus was that the woman featured in the photos with Ed was just looking for reality TV fame.

90 Day Fiance fans and cast members think Big Ed Brown’s mystery woman is a clout chaser

“She want to be on TV that’s all,” wrote @criss_bern.

Another commenter added, “They just want fame. Because no way.”

One 90 Day Fiance fan surmised that Big Ed paid the woman to hang out and pose in the photos with him.

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, accusing Big Ed of “trying to make himself relevant and stay on 90 day!”

More commenters believed that the mystery woman in Ed’s post was chasing clout and attention and was looking for TV time.

Even Big Ed’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Jenny Slatten, wrote, “She probably just wants to be on the show.”

The mystery blonde is reportedly Ed’s ‘NYC groupie’

Shortly after Shabooty uploaded the photo in his post, he added a comment, noting that, reportedly, Big Ed is not romantically involved with the anonymous woman.

“Okay so now I hearing they not in a relationship,” wrote @shabootydotcom. “That’s just his NYC groupie (*allegedly*).”

Big Ed is on the hunt for a ‘conservative Christian woman’

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Big Ed opened up about what he’s looking for in his next girlfriend following his split from Liz Woods.

The contentious TLC star spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith in May 2024 and revealed a very specific description of his next dream woman.

“I want a southern charm, I want a conservative, you know, conservative Christian woman is who I’m looking for,” Ed shared.

The Arkansas-based real estate agent added that he’s been playing the field, and this time around, he’d like to date someone closer to him in age.

“Right now I’m meeting a lot of fantastic women that are more of my age that work in my same industry and nothing serious,” he added.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.