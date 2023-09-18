News Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods demonstrate Kama Sutra and 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers wish they could unsee it

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have no shame in their Kama Sutra game. In a spoiler from the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Ed and Liz shock their castmates when they go from students to teachers during a group session. 90 Day Fiance uploaded a clip of the scene on Instagram, showing Ed and Liz getting raunchy in front of the rest of the cast. Ed climbs on top of Liz in the scene, prompting Kalani Faagata to ask, “Why are you guys 69-ing?” “Because we’re not shy,” Liz responds. Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Clearly not bothered that everyone is watching them, Liz and Ed continue to demonstrate some sexual positions using feathers, grapes, and roses.

Liz even admits to the group instructor that if no one else were around, she would have made a porno. And, during a confessional, Liz shared that there were a few things she felt she and Ed could “teach the teacher,” and Ed adds that they’ve “invented things.”

Although Liz and Ed aren’t bothered by getting sexual in front of everyone, Kalani certainly is.

“If I think of everything I don’t want to see in my whole life, Ed having sex is at the top of the list,” Kalani shares during a confessional. “The class is Kama Sutra, not Porno Sutra.”

And Kalani wasn’t the only one bothered by seeing Ed and Liz practically doing the deed on the beach — 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers were equally as grossed out.

In the comments section, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers begged TLC not to air Ed and Liz going at it.

Ed and Liz’s castmate, Jovi Dufren, jokingly commented, “If that’s teaching, i don’t wanna learn.”

One viewer begged TLC not to air the scene and even offered to pay them not to.

“God never show this again,” wrote another horrified Instagram user.

Another wrote that “Somethings should remain private,” while one viewer claimed they needed the “unsee eye drops” after watching the clip.

Ed and Liz, along with Jovi and his wife Yara Zaya, Kalani and her estranged husband Aseulu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, are at the resort to work through their marriage issues.

While Ed and Liz have already had some explosive blowups, it looks as though they’ve quite literally kissed and made up, but we have a feeling that won’t last long.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.