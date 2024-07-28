Big Brother winner reveals their favorite BB26 cast members

A Big Brother winner revealed their favorite players this season in a new social media post.

It was an interesting revelation featuring some new houseguests who might be on the right track to win the $750,000 prize.

There are 15 people left in the game after Matt Hardeman got evicted, but some are on personal islands.

Kenney Kelley and Lisa Weintraub are two houseguests in trouble if they don’t find some strong alliance members soon.

That makes it unsurprising to see Kenney and Lisa absent from lists that fans and alums have shared recently.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This is a spoiler-free article, so readers don’t have to be worried about learning anything in advance.

Big Brother 15 winner names his favorite BB26 players

Andy Herren from Big Brother 15 shared a collage of his favorite BB15 players on social media this weekend.

“These five are my favorites thus far. They have game sense and also seem like people I’d get along with, which is enough for me!!!” Andy captioned the post.

His favorite players are Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, Tucker Des Lauriers, T’kor Clottey, and Rubina Bernabe.

For anyone having trouble placing names with faces still, the houseguests are pictured in his post below.

Andy has selected an interesting group. These are five players who have avoided creating drama in the Big Brother house this summer.

While Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman dominated the conversation in Week 1, many houseguests were able to strengthen their positions within the game.

Did Andy pick some winners here? Weigh in with your opinions in the comment section.

These five are my favorites thus far. They have game sense and also seem like people I’d get along with, which is enough for me!!!



🥹🥹🥹 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/NDzI2R3YOy — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) July 28, 2024

Some spoilers from the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds

Here are the Power of Veto spoilers from Week 2. The cast has been busy following Matt’s eviction, and some eviction targets have emerged.

The Week 2 Eviction Ceremony is scheduled for the August 1 episode. That night will also feature a new AI Arena Challenge for the three nominees.

Big Brother fans couldn’t believe what Lisa did to the pillows in the house this past week. It led to many disgusted responses on social media.

That’s not the only thing fans have been upset with this summer.

Complaints about the BBLF have been non-stop. Hopefully, the situation clears up as the season progresses so that fans don’t lose interest in the BB26 cast.

If you think Angela was bullying Matt, you wouldn’t be able to handle old school big brother #bb26 pic.twitter.com/IcAkrMofh6 — Brenna (@realitybrenna) July 28, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Live feed coverage is available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV during the Summer 2024 season.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday at 9/8c, Wednesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.