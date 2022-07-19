Big Brother TV schedule shifts for second BB24 cast eviction

Michael Bruner is pushing hard to become the Big Brother 2022 winner. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother TV schedule is shifting this week, all because CBS is going to present further news coverage of the January 6 hearings. The hearings will take over two hours of primetime viewing on the evening of Thursday, July 21.

According to CBS, Big Brother 24, Episode 7 will be pre-empted on Thursday evening. This was set to be the second eviction episode of the Summer 2022 season, but it’s not going to go to plan.

There is a bit of humor in the fact that the Week 1 Eviction Ceremony also had a hitch when it was revealed that Paloma Aguilar had left the Big Brother house. Some answers about Paloma’s BB24 exit are here, but we still look forward to hearing what she has to say when she returns to social media.

Back to the shakeup in the Big Brother TV schedule, which has the Thursday night episode being pushed back to Friday night. This might mean that a lot of the footage ends up being taped so that the BB24 cast doesn’t get off of the game schedule that producers have set.

The eviction episode will now air at 8/7c on the evening of Friday, July 22. That’s when viewers will find out which houseguest the BB24 cast has decided to send home next.

This change in the CBS TV schedule pushed back the season premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation. The show had been slotted to debut on Friday, July 22, but it will instead air its first episode on Friday, July 29 at 8/7c.

A look at the Big Brother TV schedule

Five episodes of the show have aired so far, with Episode 6 of Big Brother 24 slated for 8/7c on Wednesday, July 20. That’s when viewers will find out what happened with the Veto Competition and who the final nominees for eviction are in Week 2.

For any Big Brother fans who want to read ahead, here are the spoilers from the Veto Meeting that was already held. And stay tuned because Julie Chen Moonves teased a new twist that is coming.

Former houseguest Jessica Graf just gave birth to a baby girl. This is the third child that she has had with fellow Big Brother 19 cast member Cody Nickson. The couple won The Amazing Race after BB19 and has also gotten married.

Fans looking to catch up on the current season of Big Brother can stream all Season 24 episodes through Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.