Big Brother Triple Eviction ratings: Another impressive night for CBS

The Big Brother Triple Eviction ratings did exactly what CBS wanted on Thursday night – the network led the way in viewers from the key demographics.

The October 1 episode for Big Brother was extended to two hours in order to let the houseguests play through a series of competitions. It led to an exciting night for the viewers and a stressful one for the final nine houseguests.

This was the first time that the producers have tried to pull off a Triple Eviction, so it also served as a litmus test to see if viewers would stick with the show for its full 120 minutes. Many of them did and it helped CBS compete with all the games shows airing on ABC.

Moving forward, it will be very interesting to see if the viewers stick with the reality competition show as it winds toward finally revealing the Big Brother 22 winner at the end of October.

What were the Big Brother Triple Eviction ratings?

For the 8/7c timeslot, Big Brother All-Stars had an estimated 4.341 million viewers and a really nice 1.2 mark for viewers aged 18-49. Television viewers stuck with the show through its second hour and the advertisers must have loved the results.

The Triple Eviction was by far the most-watched show of the night on network television for viewers aged 18-49. The numbers were nearly double those of every other show airing on ABC, NBC, the CW, or FOX on October 1.

We previously reported on how good the Big Brother ratings were for the Wednesday, September 30 episode. The show was trending up in regard to people tuning in each night and the Triple Eviction just pushed those numbers even higher.

Can the trend continue for Big Brother ratings?

The next new episode of the show is on Monday, October 5. A problem with the ratings may develop, though, as an NFL game from Sunday had to be pushed back to Monday and it will air on CBS. That will cause the Big Brother episode to air later in the night for some viewers.

With a new night, it’s very likely that the Big Brother ratings will take a hit at first. The show returns on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well, though, so there it may easily stay as the highest-rated show in those timeslots.

For any readers who don’t know about the big schedule change at CBS, here is a fresh breakdown on when the Big Brother episodes during the month of October will air on TV.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.