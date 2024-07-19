Big Brother recap: A new episode introduces the rest of the cast

The second part of the Big Brother season premiere finally debuted.

Eight new houseguests were introduced tonight, bringing the total to 16 for the Big Brother 26 cast.

During the first episode on July 17, Julie Chen Moonves ushered the first eight houseguests into the game.

Those folks were introduced to the Artificial Intelligence theme, yielding possible rewards and punishments.

Makensy Manbeck earned an upgrade during that first episode, while Chelsie Baham suffered a downgrade. More details on what that meant will come later.

To see the bios for everyone, here is a link to the BB26 cast list.

Part 2 of the Big Brother 26 season premiere

Julie Chen Moonves began the second episode by teasing AINSLEY and introducing the first new group of four houseguests.

Quinn Martin is a 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Omaha, NE. Quinn ran track and claims to be a superfan of the show.

Brooklyn Rivera is a 34-year-old business administrator from Dallas, TX. She is also a former Miss Texas and a current pageant coordinator. She claims to be a huge fan and has three kids at home.

Matt Hardeman is a 25-year-old tech sales rep from Roswell, GA. He considers himself an urban cowboy who is into hunting and camping. Family is everything to him.

Lisa Weintraub is a 33-year-old celebrity chef from Los Angeles, CA. She also owns a catering company and calls herself a vibe curator.

Four more new houseguests on Big Brother 26

Leah Peters is a 26-year-old VIP cocktail server from Miami, FL. She also considers herself an entrepreneur full of drive and ambition and runs an underwear company.

Cedric Hodges is a 21-year-old former Marine intelligence officer from Boise, ID. He had a young mom and a father in prison and says he can’t speak about his job with the Marines.

T’kor Clottey is a 23-year-old crochet business owner from Atlanta, GA (via London). She went to college in Chicago and loves making clothing through crocheting. Here’s a full bio on T’Kor. She has two moms.

Kenney Kelley is a 52-year-old former undercover cop from Boston, MA. His brother passed away due to addiction, and he plans to keep his profession a secret.

The second group of eight houseguests #BB26 pic.twitter.com/XqmeDhFhHL — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 19, 2024

Time to enter the Big Brother house

Quinn, T’Kor, Matt, and Leah were the first four to enter the house from this group of eight. Was there already chemistry between Matt and Leah?

Brooklyn, Cedric, Kenney, and Lisa entered the house soon after them. They all looked around the house before Julie told them to go to the backyard.

Cedrick already figured out Kenney being a Cop because of his tattoo. My boy is paying attention!!! 🔥 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/tG8tgzaNip — ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴀɴᴛᴀɢᴏɴɪᴢᴇʀ (@NoirRBR) July 19, 2024

Artificial Intelligence meets the rest of the BB26 cast

Julie let these new eight houseguests know they would vote on whether or not to invite a 17th houseguest. They then watched the same video of AINSLEY from the first episode.

By a vote of 6-2, these houseguests voted against letting AINSLEY in the game. The Artificial Intelligence then appeared to tell them supporters could be rewarded and detractors could get punished.

Ainsley was once again not voted into the Big Brother house #BB26 pic.twitter.com/YxiJ44cLW4 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 19, 2024

The challenges were different than what the first eight played. It was good that the producers didn’t recycle the ones from Episode 1.

Quinn and Leah competed in the upgrade challenge. The winner would be the person who completed a circuit board the quickest. It appeared that Quinn was the fastest one done.

Everyone else competed in the downgrade challenge. They had to maneuver discs along a course using only their faces.

Julie had the 16 houseguests gather in the Living Room to speak before the episode ended.

AINSLEY said the two upgrade winners would learn their new powers later (looks like Makensy Manbeck and Quinn Martin). The upgrades have to do with the HOH and the Power of Veto. More details will come later.

AINSLEY stated that Chelsea and Cedric had been downgraded from players to AI Mascots. They can’t compete in the first Head of Household Competition or the upcoming Veto Competition, but they are still eligible to be nominated for eviction.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.