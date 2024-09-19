Big Brother recap: A Power of Veto twist, houseguests breaking down, and the final nominees

Big Brother 26 debuted a new episode from JANKIE week.

It has been a rough week for the houseguests, with people melting down due to the conditions.

The producers have punished the players during Week 9, forcing them to live entirely outside. Why have they pushed the players this far? It’s unclear.

As a reminder, they sleep on cots, eat only pizza and ice cream, and shower outdoors. They also have to sing and dance on command. It’s been tough.

Leah Peters became the Head of Household after winning an Endurance Challenge.

Leah nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe for eviction. She wanted to break up the trio of T’Kor Clottey, Kimo, and Rubina.

It was time for CBS viewers to learn what happened this past weekend regarding the Power of Veto.

Big Brother 26, Episode 29 recap

Leah spoke first during the new episode. She confirmed (in a Diary Room session) that she had to break up The Trio.

Rubina spoke about not liking that she was on the block with a friend (Kimo).

Kimo was on the block for a third time and was frustrated about meeting with Leah.

Chelsie Baham complimented Leah about her Nomination Ceremony (one Chelsie pushed to happen).

Angela wanted T’Kor to touch the block.

T’Kor got mad at Angela after the Nomination Ceremony. Part of that conversation with Rubina was in the episode, but not some key parts.

Here’s where T’Kor called Angela a “big fat baby” in the backyard.

Makensy Manbeck also started breaking down, but it was due to missing her family.

Below is a video showcasing the punishments the houseguests are going through.

Makensy is emotional misses her family and it's also her father's birthday this week! It's her father's 50th and she's never missed a birthday. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/x9Ha1LCa9y — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 19, 2024

Time to battle for the Power of Veto

Three additional houseguests were selected to play in the Week 9 Veto Competition.

Leah drew Angela Murray, Rubina drew Chelsie, and Kimo drew T’Kor.

They competed in a puzzle. The first person to finish would win the (real) Golden Power of Veto. Finishing second would land a houseguest, the JANKIE Power of Veto.

OH WOW ITS A LITTLE 10 PIECE CANDY 🍬 PUZZLE! @CBSBigBrother #BB26 pic.twitter.com/QgSEv5958S — JAY PAPER MARIO TTYD Instagram : Jaymaster2930 (@Jayyoshi1) September 19, 2024

Angela won the Golden Power of Veto. She was good at figuring out the puzzle.

It was distracting as Angela kept jumping around and celebrating as everyone else continued competing.

Leah finished second and won the JANKIE Power of Veto.

Leah’s POV would be activated by winning a challenge at the beginning of the Veto Meeting.

Discussions made ahead of the Veto Meeting

Angela met with Kimo and told him she would use the Power of Veto on him. He wasn’t sure if he should trust her, but he promised her future safety.

It would force Leah to name a replacement nominee.

Many more dances, ice cream, singing, and pizza parties were shown. The houseguests will (certainly) enjoy living inside the Big Brother house more next week.

Kimo spoke with Leah about gaining safety and working with her. He also pointed out the other trio in the house (Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam Sullivan-Brown).

Leah and Angela also secured a final two alliance. During the chat, Angela revealed she would use her POV on Kimo.

Kimo talking to Leah, campaigning for himself and for T'kor not to go up, bring up the other trio, Leah questions if she should target Chelsie #BB26 pic.twitter.com/CUt0eIYLKD — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 19, 2024

What happened at the Week 9 Veto Meeting on Big Brother 26?

Leah could activate her Power of Veto by throwing balls and milk bottles. She had three shots to knock down five bottles, but she knocked down zero bottles.

Angela Murray used her Power of Veto to save Kimo Apaka.

Leah Peters named T’Kor Clottey the replacement nominee.

T’Kor and Rubina are the final nominees for the week.

