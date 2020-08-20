Big Brother live feed spoilers: Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Anthony allign?

Big Brother live feed spoilers have revealed the start of a new chapter in the Nicole Anthony story. Janelle Pierzina has been working hard for nearly a week to try to save her, but couldn’t get any traction due to Nicole herself.

As soon as Memphis Garrett went rogue and nominated Nicole and David Alexander for eviction, Janelle was up in the HOH room trying to convince him to help save Nicole A. She even presented Nicole Franzel as a backdoor option.

But Memphis is working with Nicole F., so there was never any chance that he was going to put her on the block. It’s a part of the equation that Janelle and Kaysar Ridha should have considered long before this point.

With Nicole A. on the block, she was getting peppered with comments from other houseguests about how it was Janelle’s fault. It wasn’t. As Nicole A. started to break down from anxiety, some members of the BB22 cast tried to gaslight her into really turning against Janelle.

In the world of social media, fans and former houseguests took notice, including Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21, who was not pleased with the petty bullying coming from Nicole F.

Things got really bad on Tuesday and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. It even led to Nicole A. lying about Janelle. Then, today, Nicole A. was seen blowing up on Janelle on the live feeds.

Nicole Anthony apologizes to Janelle Pierzina?

As the Wednesday night episode was beginning to play out on CBS, a serious conversation between Nicole Anthony and Janelle Pierzina was taking place on the live feeds.

Sleeping in the same room as placed the ladies in close proximity to one another, whether they are happy or angry. That also turned out to be a good way for them to really hash things out today.

The posts below serve as a good way to encapsulate a longer conversation that just took place and it presents some interesting Big Brother live feed spoilers.

The conversation continued with Nicole admitting that she had expressed her anger to everyone in the house. Kaysar Ridha also chatted with Nicole, saying he wasn’t upset with her and that he understood how this had all been really hard on her.

Has Nicole finally opened her eyes?

At times, it seemed like Nicole was apologizing to Janelle and Kaysar about the way things had gone down, but only time will tell if she was being honest with them. When she goes to speak to all of the people who were pushing lies and a false narrative on her, will she call them on it? Or talk Janelle and Kaysar down some more?

The bad thing for Nicole is that none of it may matter. The current vote tally has her about to be evicted.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.