Big Brother fans turn on Quinn Martin with America’s Vote

It was a bad time for Quinn Martin to have a rough episode of Big Brother 26.

The August 7 episode featured several segments where Quinn looked cocky about his gameplay and spoke about being well-insulated.

Viewers saw that Makensy Manbeck used her “secret” power and gained safety from the block.

Makensy used America’s Veto, giving the fans control of a third nominee. And the fans were ready.

An online vote will decide who joins Kenney Kelley and Tucker Des Lauriers on the block.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The trio of nominees will play in an AI Arena Challenge during the August 8 episode.

Big Brother fans vote for Quinn in droves

Many Big Brother fans have shared their votes on social media, and many of them have voted for Quinn.

While many other houseguests—Cam Sullivan-Brown, Leah Peters, and Joseph Rodriguez—have received votes, a majority have stated they voted for Quinn.

This is a small sample based on the fans sharing their votes, but it hints that bad news is coming for Quinn.

Below are some anti-Quinn social media posts that followed the Power of Veto chaos from Wednesday’s episode.

“My dog was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, every time you vote from QUINN from #bb26, a dollar will be donated to my dog, VOTE QUINN TO SAVE MY DOG,” joked one Big Brother fan.

🚨 MY DOG NEEDS YOUR HELP 🚨



My dog was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, every time you vote from QUINN from #bb26, a dollar will be donated to my dog, VOTE QUINN TO SAVE MY DOGhttps://t.co/F2gDFUS9IK pic.twitter.com/vkkN8Og9TW — trey / #TeamJoseph (@dayabetteh) August 8, 2024

“I used to be a huge fan of quinn from #bb26 but he was CAUGHT making fun of #taylorswift …. #Swifties we have the power to vote him on the block and RUIN his game in the #BigBrother house,” posted another BB fan.

I used to be a huge fan of quinn from #bb26 but he was CAUGHT making fun of #taylorswift …. #Swifties we have the power to vote him on the block and RUIN his game in the #BigBrother house.https://t.co/F2gDFUS9IK pic.twitter.com/uNPOEgcFYp — trey / #TeamJoseph (@dayabetteh) August 8, 2024

“After a lot of internal debate… i can’t watch tucker leave so early… but i can watch QUINN #bb26,” wrote a Tucker fan.

after a lot of internal debate… i can’t watch tucker leave so early… but i can watch QUINN #bb26 https://t.co/oXEV9XHcn2 — kelly ~ bb superfan (@bellyclowncil) August 8, 2024

Does it matter who Big Brother fans select in America’s Vote?

Many BB26 cast members have stated they don’t think America’s Vote is fair this week. They plan to vote out Kenney or Tucker. That would mean Quinn finds safety, even if the fans have turned on him.

“It’s looking like Quinn (or whoever America puts otb) will be safe. Tucker is most likely to be evicted. In other words, if Tucker wins the AI comp, Kenney goes home. If Tucker doesn’t win the AI comp, he goes home. This voting exercise we’re doing is irrelevant,” a BB fan explained.

It's looking like Quinn (or whoever America puts otb) will be safe.

Tucker is most likely to be evicted.

In other words, if Tucker wins the AI comp, Kenney goes home.

If Tucker doesn't win the AI comp, he goes home.

This voting exercise we're doing is irrelevant.#BBLF#BB26 pic.twitter.com/Vc5oAlZhWp — Nora 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@myTVwatchesMe) August 8, 2024

Spoilers from the Big Brother Live Feeds

Everyone knows about Quinn’s power. The secret came out during a BB26 House Meeting.

That power could lead people to vote against Quinn if he remains on the block for the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony.

It could lead to an exciting episode on August 8.

Here’s the August episode schedule for BB26. We have a Tuesday night episode and a two-hour installment coming up.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also has Live Feeds again this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.