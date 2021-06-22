Big Brother fan poll states BB22 was one of the worst seasons of the show

It seems that a lot of people did not like the Big Brother 22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans have weighed in through a recent poll where Twitter user SpoilerGirl1 asked readers to pick which one of the four seasons that she listed was the worst.

It should be noted that she didn’t list BB15 or BB21, which are two seasons that CBS wants people to forget about. When weighing every single season of the show that has aired over the years, those two are routinely called the worst by fans.

But for this particular poll, fans were asked to pick out of BB16, BB18, BB19, and BB22.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

For a quick point of reference, Derek Levasseur won Big Brother 16 over Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel won Big Brother 18, Josh Martinez won Big Brother 19 over Paul Abrahamian, and last summer we saw returners playing on Big Brother 22.

The Big Brother poll results

On this unofficial poll that was up on Twitter for a while, 49 percent of the respondents picked Big Brother 22 as the worst season listed. Finishing in a distant second was Big Brother 19 with 36.2 percent of the vote.

Below are the final numbers from the poll, with 2,137 people placing votes. It certainly seems to indicate that fans want to forget about BB22. There is likely some recency bias playing into the voting as well because some viewers were frustrated about how predictable it seemed the season was and due to it being the last one that was played.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

A Big Brother poll was posted online. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

A lot of fans were quick to leave opinions on the poll, with some responses asking about where BB15 was on the list and others explaining why they felt that BB22 was pretty bad.

A lot of fans responded to a poll on social media. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Then there were those fans who couldn’t or wouldn’t vote in the poll because they felt that Big Brother 15 was, by far, the worst season the show has had. Below is one Twitter user giving an in-depth answer about their thoughts.

One fan really didn’t like Big Brother 15. Pic credit: @technogaijin/Twitter

Whether or not Big Brother 22 was the worst season the show has aired, it is certainly the case that fans are ready to move on to something else. And those fans are going to get a great chance to do just that this summer.

Big Brother 23 cast is ready

The BB23 cast has been finalized, and we will get to see the Summer 2021 season premiere on Wednesday, July 7. It’s going to be an entirely new cast, so no returning houseguests will be walking through the doors this summer. Well, maybe someone will come back to host a competition or two, but the people competing for the money are all brand new.

A new Big Brother house theme is also ready to go, and we cannot wait until host Julie Chen Moonves provides us with that upcoming house tour. It’s going to be exciting to see the live move-in episode and get to meet the BB23 cast members.

Big Brother returns July 7 on CBS.