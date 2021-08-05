Big Brother Endurance Challenge: Who wins the HOH Competition to be shown on live feeds

The Big Brother 23 cast has its first Endurance Challenge coming up during Episode 13. Pic credit: CBS

The first real Big Brother Endurance Challenge of the summer takes place on Thursday night, and it is going to be a rare treat for the Big Brother live feed subscribers.

CBS and the show are advertising that the end of the August 5 Endurance Challenge (it is a Head of Household Competition) will play out live for fans to watch online.

After Julie Chen Moonves gets the BB23 cast members started on the challenge during the August 5 episode of Big Brother, the episode will end without any resolution.

Fans will then be able to tune in to the Big Brother live feeds to see the outcome. It will be an exciting night for the remaining houseguests and a nice reward for subscribers who have purchased the live feeds this season.

Big Brother 23 Endurance Challenge

The object of a Big Brother Endurance Challenge is to be the last person still competing. It is about lasting the longest and enduring everything that production throws at them. In the past, houseguests have been asked to perch on an angled wall, hang from ropes, or do a slip-and-slide course while filling containers with liquid.

We hope the houseguests are ready for the first endurance competition of the season TONIGHT! 💪🏽 Who do you think will win HOH? #BB23 Catch the rest of the comp on the #BBLF right after tonight's show on @paramountplus!

Upcoming Big Brother spoilers will be revealed on August 5

On August 5, the Big Brother 23 cast has to decide who is getting evicted next. Whitney Williams and Hannah Chadda are on the block, and we have some Big Brother spoilers about what will take place.

After one of the ladies gets sent home, the remaining members of the BB23 cast will head to the backyard to begin the Head of Household Competition. Christian Birkenberger doesn’t get to play since he is the outgoing HOH, but the other 11 people know that there is a lot of the line with this challenge.

One houseguest plans on throwing the HOH Competition, but it might be a terrible idea for them to undertake. The power alliances are shifting their gazes within the house, and a new potential BB23 target has emerged. That’s why throwing the challenge could be a terrible mistake.

The new episode will begin at 8/7c on CBS, with Paramount+ providing the live feed coverage of the Endurance Challenge shortly after the episode comes to a close. The winner of this HOH Competition makes it to the BB23 jury, so there is a lot on the line.

For anyone who wants to keep up with the competition, we have an Endurance Challenge live blog available here.

first endurance comp of the season will be ON FEEDS Thursday 6pm PT/9pm ET

>> https://t.co/EYxTWT7Mya for a free trial

>> https://t.co/JClv6Lo97F info + daily feeds recaps #GoodJobGirl #bb23 pic.twitter.com/QBRPZ1NeNX — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 4, 2021

