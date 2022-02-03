Big Brother alums Whitney Williams, the Nolan twins pose topless

Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan did very well on Big Brother 17. Pic credit: Nolan Twins/YouTube

Former Big Brother houseguests Whitney Williams, Julia Nolan, and Liz Nolan are making waves with new topless photos they are sharing to help their personal brands.

Whitney was a member of the Big Brother 23 cast and she just finished playing the game in Summer 2021.

On Whitney’s season, Xavier Prather beat out Derek Frazier on finale night to win a $750,000 prize. Derek also recently called a BB Celeb “whack” as he took a look at the Celebrity Big Brother cast.

Julia Nolan and Liz Nolan, known together as the Nolan twins, were members of the Big Brother 17 cast from back in the Summer 2015 season.

While Julia finished in sixth place, Liz made it all the way to the final two, coming up just short in a vote against winner Steve Moses.

Since their time in the Big Brother house, Whitney, Julia, and Liz have all become extremely popular on social media. That isn’t likely to stop with the content they have been putting out recently.

The trio of women are social media influencers and have left the Big Brother house behind, though there had been murmurs from Big Brother fans that Liz should get a second chance at the game after how well she did as part of the BB17 cast.

Whitney Williams shares new topless photos on Instagram

“Lazy Sundays are a Sunday well spent, amirite? Swipe for 🔥,” Whitney captioned a new set of photos that are already drawing a lot of attention on Instagram.

The Nolan twins shed their clothes

“Born with good jeans 👖💙,” is the simple caption that was written on a photo where Liz and Julia Nolan are wearing nothing but jean shorts.

