Big Brother alums eliminated from The Amazing Race: An update with early results and spoilers

A new season of The Amazing Race stars 14 Big Brother alums.

Last week, host Phil Keoghan teased fans from the starting line.

Filming has begun for The Amazing Race 38, which should air on CBS in the fall.

The action started in the Netherlands, possibly to avoid spoilers getting out. But that was thwarted already.

Many Big Brother fans have found video footage of TAR38, and social media continues to buzz about the season.

Nearly a week into TAR38, we know who may have been eliminated from the first several race legs.

People in the us finding out we have street cams in every city in europe😭#tar38 pic.twitter.com/v4zZqFQ7BO — Dutchbbfan #survivor (tar guy) (@Dutchbbfan) March 26, 2025

The Amazing Race 38 cast list (rumored)

Below are the teams rumored to be on The Amazing Race 38. Each team features at least one Big Brother alum.

These names come from social media sleuths and have not yet been confirmed by CBS.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter, Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad, Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister, Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother, Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance, Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother, Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife, Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother, Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister, Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother, Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend, Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister, Stephanie.

Who has been eliminated from TAR38? Early results and spoilers

Online rumors reveal that six teams have been eliminated from The Amazing Race 38.

These TAR38 spoilers reveal which seven teams still have a shot at the $1 million prize.

As a reminder, these TAR38 results come from social media spoilers, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Enzo from BB12 and his brother went home first.

Angela from BB26 and her daughter were eliminated second.

Turner from BB24 and his wife went home third.

Kat from BB21 and her boyfriend finished in 10th.

Hannah from BB23 and her sister were sent home fifth.

Rubina from BB26 and her sister became the sixth team out.

Below is an image that helps reveal which seven teams are still active on TAR38.

the final 7 pairs of #TAR38! who are you hoping wins? pic.twitter.com/ijLrzeKPjE — OKAY ☘️ (@payolagrande) March 28, 2025

