Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won the Week 4 Power of Veto and what’s the plan?

The latest Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto this week.

The houseguests are mid-way through Week 4 of the Summer 2024 season.

Much has happened in the 48 hours after Kenney Kelley got evicted.

Late that same night, Angela Murray won the Head of Household Competition.

It’s the second time Angela has been HOH this summer, but everyone knew her power would be stolen.

Quinn Martin used his Deepfake HOH power, allowing him to name the nominees for eviction. It’s just too bad that everyone knew his “secret” and that Tucker Des Lauriers ruined what could have been a fun TV surprise.

Who did Quinn nominate for eviction?

Quinn nominated Tucker, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges. Tucker is his target, and Cedric volunteered to be a pawn.

Brooklyn Rivera and Joseph Rodriguez were chosen as the extra players, giving the players a chance to improve their resumes.

Despite stealing the power of nominating people, Quinn was not a player in the Veto Competition.

Tucker, Makensy, Cedric, Angela, Brooklyn, and Joseph played in the Week 4 Veto Competition on Saturday afternoon (August 10).

It was also revealed earlier on the feeds that Quinn planned to name Rubina Bernabe as the replacement nominee if needed.

Joseph also had a plan ready to go if he won the Power of Veto. The video clips below explain it.

A few minutes ago – since Joseph is indeed playing for the PoV now – he has told his story to Tucker (about "promises" to save Cedric last week) but says he is going to try to throw the PoV… #BB26 https://t.co/OMZK1fMBSm pic.twitter.com/4gLnEPpOrz — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) August 10, 2024

Who won the Veto Competition on Big Brother 26 in Week 4?

The Live Feeds were down for most of Saturday as the houseguests played in the latest Veto Competition.

Tucker won the Week 4 Power of Veto. He continues his success in challenges. He can now take himself off the block at the Veto Meeting. But this is Tucker… so expect the unexpected!

The Week 4 Veto Meeting is scheduled to happen on Monday (August 12). That’s where we will learn the final trio of nominees for the week. One of them goes home during the August 15 eviction episode.

If Tucker uses the POV to save himself, expect Rubina to join Makensy and Cedric on the block.

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Houseguests have been pranking each other this week. Some of the pranks were pretty gross and didn’t go over well with Big Brother fans.

The goodbye messages for Kenney were also revealed. He was pretty happy to escape the Big Brother house and has already flown home.

Here is the schedule of upcoming BB26 episodes. Is that a Double Eviction episode coming up soon?

Details about the special Tuesday night episode were announced. It could be a fun treat for fans who haven’t been watching the Live Feeds all summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.