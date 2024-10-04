Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is the final four HOH?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the new Head of Household.

Kimo Apaka was sent packing earlier Thursday night, taking the house down to four players.

Kimo heads to the BB26 jury house and will return on finale night to help crown the winner.

Makensy Manbeck, Rubina Bernabe, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown made it to the final four.

Following the October 3 episode of Big Brother 26 airing on the East Coast, the feeds remained down.

Making it this far means players are only 10 days from the end of the season.

Who won the final four HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie is the new Head of Household.

Chelsie won another challenge, guaranteeing herself a spot in the final three.

This was a big night for her, and now the rest of the house has to stress about what happens next.

Below is a video from when the Big Brother 26 Live Feeds came back online. We see Chelsie sharing her HOH key with the cameras.

What’s next for the Big Brother 26 cast?

Everyone left gets to play in the final Veto Competition this weekend. It’s a safety valve for the people who get nominated for eviction.

Chelsie will host her Nomination Ceremony on Friday (October 4). Two people will hit the block, leaving one voter for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Who will Chelsie nominate? Will she stay true to her agreement with Makensy? That would lead to Cam and Rubina being on the block for Week 12.

As stated above, Cam and Rubina would then have a chance to escape the block by winning the Power of Veto.

It will be a stressful few days for anyone not named Chelsie. They all know the importance of being the Week 12 POV winner.

Cam, Chelsie, Makensy and Rubina is your final 4 of #BB26 after Kimo was evicted by a 2-0 vote this week. pic.twitter.com/dYyjy7b4V9 — 🅷🅴🅲♐️ (@Hec718) October 4, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Angela Murray got her goodbye messages. They didn’t have time to show them during the Double Eviction episode, but the video has now been revealed.

Austin Matelson from BB17 is reportedly very sick. The report stated that his fiancee found Austin and that he had to be rushed to the hospital.

Dr. Will Kirby is also done as a jury roundtable host. The Big Brother 2 winner posted about it on social media, leading to Danielle Reyes saying she wants the job.

Here’s the October episode schedule for the BB26 cast. We are heading into the final few days of the show this season.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.