Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 7?

The Big Brother 26 cast has to send one more person home before the jury phase begins.

During the September 5 episode, one of the final three nominees will be sent home.

Quinn Martin became the Week 7 Head of Household and set about to get Angela Murray out of the game.

Quinn nominated Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe. He felt it was the perfect trio to ensure Angela was going home, but it wasn’t.

Joseph Rodriguez and Leah Peters were selected to play in the Veto Competition, and Quinn felt he could count on them, but he couldn’t.

Leah won the Power of Veto, and that power went straight to her head. She held one-on-one meetings to get people’s opinions on using it, all while saying she was doing it to learn game information.

The final nominees are set for the September 5 Eviction Ceremony

Leah used the Power of Veto to save Angela from the block.

Quinn named Joseph the replacement nominee.

Kimo, Joseph, and Rubina are the final nominees for the week. One of them is about to go home.

Who is going home from Big Brother 26 in Week 7?

HOH Quinn is working with Joseph to rally votes against Kimo. It would appear that Kimo is most at risk of going home this week.

It’s also possible that Quinn has a plan he has only told the Diary Room about, which hasn’t yet been revealed to the audience. Why did he make new alliances with Joseph and immediately place him on the block? Is it just terrible gameplay?

quinn telling makensy and joseph that trying too hard for the joke *is* the joke #BB26



makensy plays out when angela told her that quinn isn’t funny because he tries too hard



quinn: “when i’m trying too hard, i’m being ironic. to me, going for the joke is the joke” pic.twitter.com/ugtG6m61mA — bryan (@thx4bnu) September 4, 2024

An all-girls alliance and time to flip the vote on Joseph

The six remaining women hung out and claimed to have aligned. This indicates Rubina will be safe at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, no matter who remains on the block next to her. But were they being truthful?

Kimo must win the AI Arena Challenge, or he will likely go home. That was a huge turn for him after being part of a power duo just one week ago.

If Kimo wins the Week 7 AI Arena Challenge, things will get more complicated. Rubina and Joseph have been promised safety by several women who could go either way. Makensy Manbeck is now working with Rubina on one side and Joseph on the other.

Stay tuned. We may have to wait to find out if this becomes the first all-girls alliance since BBOTT that has worked. Leah has Joseph wrapped around her finger, so it would hurt her game to vote him out.

t’kor pushing for an all-girls alliance, slowly working her way to take chelsie from cam, and staying in the hoh room for hours so quinn couldn’t form his dream alliance and now she’s ending her day with a long look at the memory wall. love this little worker bee. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/n17o4ndDco — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) September 4, 2024

